Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2014 --CFM Partners, the global GRC solutions provider, today announced the availability of Access Policies sp Manager™ (APSP Manager) for SharePoint 2013 and Office 365. APSP Manager makes it possible for small to mid-size organizations to implement policy management programs simply and effectively.



Designed to work directly in SharePoint 2013 or Office 365, APSP Manager is a cloud-based business solution that centralizes, organizes, and administers the development and management of organizational policies and procedures. APSP Manager was introduced at the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference 2014, July 13 – 17.



“APSP Manager is designed to directly address the needs of the many thousands of organizations that have been largely overlooked by most governance, risk and policy management solutions to date,” said Patrick Murphy, Chief Strategy Officer of CFM Partners. “The vast majority of GRC solutions were created for large enterprises. So, we worked to answer the need for world-class policy management among firms whose needs are similar, but whose budgets, manpower, and time are far more limited.”



Features and Functionality

Built in SharePoint (not a third party technology) and using Word and Outlook, Access Policies sp Manager includes the same features and functionality found in many enterprise-scale business solutions, including:



- Access to a central portal for the management of all policies and procedures



- Automated workflows to manage Policies throughout the Policy Life Cycle - Create, Review, Approve, Publish, Archive functions



- Mapping of policies to originating obligations (for example, a regulation, a law, a contract) and/or related procedures



- Straightforward authoring and editing tools using Microsoft Word



- Easy-to-use database management within Microsoft SharePoint



Benefits

Designed to be familiar, practical and fast, APSP Manager’s benefits go straight to the bottom line. The combination of Office 365 and Access Policies sp Manager empowers any firm in any industry to achieve essential policy, procedure and risk management quickly, easily and effectively. A full-fledged business solution, APSP Manager is another way businesses can derive optimal benefit from Office 365 and SharePoint 2013.



In addition to its affordable price point and the advantage gained by optimizing their investment in SharePoint, users will appreciate APSP Manager’s:



- Rapid implementation – easily downloaded from the Microsoft Office Store

- Familiar and easy-to-use Microsoft tool set

- Streamlined business processes

- The confidence that comes with improved corporate risk management



Availability

Priced to be cost-effective at only $299.99 per user, Access Policies sp Manager is available now for purchase through the Microsoft Office Store. A free, 30-day trial version can also be downloaded from the Office Store.



Members of the CFM team were onsite at the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference 2014 to demo and discuss Access Policies sp Manager. Partners interested in meeting directly with CFM executives for this purpose should contact the firm at +1.202.364.2380, or e-mail AccessPoliciesSP@CFMPartners.com.



CFM Partners’ Solutions

APSP Manager is the newest addition to CFM Partners’ suite of cloud-based, enterprise GRC solutions preferred by many of the largest, most successful companies in the world. In addition to APSP Manager, the Company offers enterprise solutions including Access Compliance™, AC Policy Manager™, and Access Sales™ to organizations in multiple industries. Over one million users worldwide use CFM’s solutions to help turn compliance into performance.



About CFM Partners

CFM Partners combines deep compliance and industry expertise with innovative technology to deliver integrated, knowledge-based GRC (governance, risk and compliance) solutions that enhance corporate governance and improve corporate risk management. Its policy management, compliance education, risk management education, and sales process solutions help clients understand, implement and enforce regulatory requirements proactively – promoting high professional standards while enabling seamless operations and superior performance. CFM understands the marketplace, the regulatory environment and the importance of putting the right tools and information into the hands of the right people at the right time.



To learn more about CFM and why its solutions are used by many of the world’s largest organizations, visit http://www.cfmpartners.com



TRADEMARK: CFM Partners, Access Compliance™, AC Policy Manager™, Access Sales™, Access Policies sp™, Access Policies sp Manager™ and CFM Network™ are registered trademarks of CFM Partners, Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.