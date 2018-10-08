Accident Attorneys Rahman Law PC to Exhibit at Biketoberfest Marin 2018

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2018 --Rahman Law PC, a personal injury law firm handling pedestrian and bicycle accident and injury cases in San Francisco and Paso Robles, California, announces their 9th year supporting Biketoberfest Marin to be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 in Fairfax, California. Biketoberfest Marin joins all bicycling communities together by offering group road and mountain bike rides, a handmade bike show, live music, food, and 20 West Coast brewers. The event is hosted by and benefiting the Marin County Bicycle Coalition and Access4Bikes drawing over 5,000 attendees.



Shaana Rahman, principal and founder of Rahman Law PC, is a member and long-time sponsor of the Marin County Bicycle Coalition, sharing in their mission "to promote safe bicycling for everyday transportation and recreation," as well as promote advocacy and "give cyclists a voice." The Marin County Bicycle Coalition is also on a mission to build the bicycle community, which they do through events like Biketoberfest Marin where Shaana Rahman and some of her team will be in attendance at an exhibitor's table to talk to the bicycling community.



As an exhibitor at Biketoberfest, Rahman Law PC will be able to answer bicyclists' questions related to personal injury, property damage, and other bicyclist accident law. The personal injury law firm answers calls from the community daily as part of their free consultation service, but events like Biketoberfest give a greater opportunity to answer more peoples' questions. While exhibiting, Rahman Law PC also plans to reach out to the community and ask "Why do you ride?" while on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/RahmanLawSF) and further community awareness about who riders are and what bicycling means to them.



"Biketoberfest is such a great event because of the variety of riders who attend," said Ms. Rahman. "In the past, we've seen road cyclists, commuters cyclists, mountain bikers, and BMX riders. Education is important in reducing the number of bicyclist fatalities and we are happy to answer their questions and help them understand their rights as cyclists, regardless of what they ride."



Anyone unable to attend the event can download free information kits from: https://www.rahmanlawsf.com/rights-toolkits-guidebooks which cover property damage claims for bicycles, what to do in a vehicle accident (bicyclists included), and a quick reference guide for riding in California.



About Rahman Law PC

The personal injury lawyers at Rahman Law PC are powerful advocates for people who have been injured through no fault of their own. What makes Rahman Law PC different from other personal injury law firms is they care about what happens to their clients; they aggressively advocate for their clients' interests and have a personal relationship with each client, taking the time to listen and figure out solutions that make sense from a legal point of view but also from a human perspective. By providing the highest quality legal services to those who have been injured or have suffered wrongdoing at the hands of other individuals, corporations, or public entities, the personal injury attorneys and trial lawyers at Rahman Law PC have a proven track record of results and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for clients throughout California. Rahman Law PC offers clients attentive service backed with big firm experience, making them ready to take on any opponent.



