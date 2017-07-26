Accident Cleaners Provides Homicide Cleanup Services

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --Accident Cleaners is a Florida biohazard cleanup company that provides homicide cleanup services in Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, and other communities in the Sunshine State. In many cases, a business will be started because the person behind it recognized the fact that there was a void that no one was filling. Sometimes, the motivation for founding a business on this premise is purely financial, and there is nothing wrong with this approach. However, in other cases, the founder may have altruistic motivations as well.



This Florida homicide cleanup service was founded by a former firemen and emergency medical technician named Dan Pinkston. He held this position for numerous years, and he responded to many accident and crime scenes. Under these circumstances, once the reality sinks in, family members will ask the first responders who they should call to provide homicide cleanup services. They are often under the impression that there is some governmental department that handles such things.



In fact, this is not the case at all. As devastating as it may be to consider, you are on your own when it comes to homicide cleanup if you are responsible for the property in question. Mr. Pinkston started Accident Cleaners after seeing how families can be faced with the prospect of a homicide cleanup after the death of a loved one. The company was founded back in 1999, and through hard work, dedication, and a passion for helping others, they have been able to expand to offer homicide cleanup services in Clearwater, Palm Coast, and Lakeland along with the major cities.



Cleaning up the affected areas is the first step of a homicide cleanup project. This can be more difficult than it sounds, because blood can seep into places that are not easily detected. Decontamination is also necessary, and the area will then be sanitized and thoroughly cleaned.



This company is also equipped to provide repair and restoration services as a final touch to restore the appearance of normalcy. They provide comprehensive, turnkey services, and they do everything possible to provide value based pricing. The people of Florida are fortunate to have a reliable homicide cleanup resource at their disposal, and they also respond to other types of biohazard cleanup situations.



