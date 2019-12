Accomplished Performance Coach Ben Newman Brings His Speaking Tour to San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --The highly acclaimed INTENTIONAL. GREATNESS. LEGACY. Tour is making a stop in San Diego on June 10, 2016. Bestselling author, international speaker and highly regarded performance coach, Ben Newman, will take to the stage to impart his knowledge on mental toughness training to an audience of professionals looking to reach their full potential.



He will be joined onstage by very special guest speaker, Kyle Emanuel, linebacker for the San Diego Chargers. Attendees at the event will "learn the proven Mental Toughness Training tools for disciplined thinking and responding to adversity to drive growth, leadership, resilience and team-building," said Ben Newman, host of the event.



Along with powerful speakers, attendees also receive the Mental Toughness Playbook, free access to the Mental Toughness video series and, finally, the inspiration and motivation to make 2016 a great year by driving behaviors that guarantee success.



Newman's tools have been put to the test by professional and collegiate athletes, championship teams, and Fortune 500 companies, all with abundant results. "These proven strategies are backed by extensive research and have led to championships on the field and in boardrooms around the world," said Newman.



This is one of several seminar events on Ben Newman's INTENTIONAL. GREATNESS. LEGACY. speaking tour that includes other stops in Indianapolis, Denver, Austin and Los Angeles and will feature speakers like Former Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis and Olympic Gold Metal Decathlete Dan O'Brien.



His next and final stop is in Las Vegas where Jerry Rice, the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, will be a featured guest speaker. "We look forward to him discussing the importance of intentional, greatness, and legacy. When you're intentional and strive to become your best, you make others around you better and you leave your legacy," said Ben Newman.



Newman's tour has been a great success so far and will continue in San Diego this weekend. "It has been an honor on this tour to meet and serve athletes, business professionals from all walks of life, and, of course, the military and the veterans who are the ultimate faces of freedom and who give us our opportunity to achieve success in our lives," said Newman about the tour.



About Ben Newman Companies

Ben Newman is a highly regarded performance coach, international speaker and 6-time best-selling author of "Own Your Success." His clients include top companies from around the world, business executives, sales organizations and professional athletes in the NFL, PGA, NBA, MLB and NCAA. Each year Ben inspires thousands of individuals through his boot camps, speaking engagements, books, blog posts, and videos. His message is focused on one goal: to help people maximize both personal and professional results.