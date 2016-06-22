Accord Has Been Named One of Car and Driver's 10 Best for the 30th Time

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2016 --There are hundreds of cars on the market, but each year Car and Driver narrows those vehicles to the ten best. The 2016 Honda Accord has been through the tests of value and engagement, performance and poise, sights and sounds, and soul and character and came out the other side as one of Car and Driver's 10Best for the 30th time. The 2016 Accord has stood the test of time, improved where it needed to, added some active safety features, and kept its performance steady and reliable. This sedan combines power and technology to give you the best ride possible, so come in to Bob Boyte Honda and see how the 2016 Accord earned itself a spot on Car and Driver's 10Best for the 30th time.



Venture just twenty minutes east of Jackson, MS to find a great service team and wide selection of new Honda models at Bob Boyte Honda. Bob Boyte Honda has the vehicle you want whether it's a reliable pre-owned model or AutoGuide's 2016 Car of the Year, the 2016 Honda Civic. We also offer some great lease and purchase specials to make your dream Honda affordable. Browse our website and find research tools like model information pages and comparison pages to help you see how Honda stacks up to the competition, then give us a call at 877-722-6983 with any questions or to set up an appointment. We're located at 2188 Hwy 18, Brandon, MS 39042 and worth the drive from Meridian or Hattiesburg.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Bob Boyte Honda, located in Brandon, Mississippi, is a high-quality Honda dealership that's dedicated to bringing the best possible experience to its customers. Since Bob Boyte Honda opened in 2005, it has won the Honda President's Award for eight years in a row--the only Honda dealership to do so. Bob Boyte Honda stocks a wide selection of new Honda vehicles, as well as pre-owned vehicles and Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. In addition, it's home to a service center, as well as a parts store with genuine Honda parts and accessories. Bob Boyte Honda is located at 2188 Hwy 18, Brandon, MS 39042.