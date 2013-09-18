According to Alexa.com, UPTICK Newswire Moves Into Top 25,000 Most Visited Websites in the United States

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2013 --UPTICK Newswire announced today that they have become one of the fastest growing media outlets for small cap companies. According to Alexa.com, a leader in global analytics and web metrics, Upticknewswire.com has moved into the top 25,000 most visited websites in the United States.



Much of UPTICK Newswire’s rapid rise can be attributed to their new flat rate press release distribution platform, along with their recently added Newsroom. As part of their business model, they have launched a unique Press Release Distribution Package which allows clients to send out one press release per month for a flat monthly rate of $299.00 which also entitles clients access to their Newsroom.



Mr. Jolly, the CEO of UPTICK Newswire stated that he “started the company because he felt that there was not enough information readily available about the stock market to the general public on small cap companies and penny stocks.” With a growing customer base and continued increases in website traffic, UPTICK Newswire is well on their way to achieving this goal.



About UPTICK Newswire

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, UPTICK Newswire provides its clients with various press release and news distribution services. Whether you’re promoting a new product, announcing an organizational change or launching a new marketing campaign, UPTICK Newswire offers distribution solutions for all types of organizations, including small businesses and public traded organizations.



