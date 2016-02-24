Accredited Dentist, Dr. Thomas Ludlow Educates Parents on Children Dental Care

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --Dr. Thomas Ludlow of Expressions in Dentistry is educating parents on how to initiate preventative dental care habits in their child's first years. For most new parents child dental care is an unmarked territory but is crucial to learn in order to prevent short and long term dental problems. Unbeknownst to many people there are recommended steps to take in order to prepare your child for their first visit to the dentist in attempt to negate future negative associations.



Prior to or during the first visit, Dr. Ludlow recommends the parent take their child for a preview of the office, reading books about going to the dentist, explain what the dentist will be doing and, as with most first-time visits, talk to them about your own positive dental experiences. This will all help prep and familiarize the child with what's to come.



A child's first "regular" dental visit is typically short and sweet with very little treatment and should be scheduled approximately right after their third birthday. At the first visit, Dr. Ludlow may ask you to sit in the dental chair and hold your child for the duration of the exam, or you may be asked to wait in the lobby during part of the visit so Dr. Ludlow and your child can build a positive relationship as well as a foundation of trust. During the first visit, Dr. Ludlow will examine the child's mouth, teeth, and gums. He will also evaluate adverse habits like thumb sucking, decide on whether or not the child needs fluoride, teach the patient and parent how to clean their teeth and gums in a way the child can also understand, and suggest routine dental visits.



Dr. Ludlow and his staff strongly promote preventative dental care and only use the latest in technology when it comes to equipment and treatments, one of them being dental sealants. Dental sealant treatment is standard for first-timers as the sealant bonds to the chewing surfaces of decay-prone back teeth and sets the foundation for your child's oral health.



Additionally, Dr. Ludlow recommends limiting the child's sugar intake and brushing regularly to help prevent cavity growth. Brushing after each meal is highly recommended, the longer it takes a child to chew their food the longer the food residue stays stagnant on their teeth thus creating higher chances for attaining unwanted cavities.



The first baby teeth that grow into the mouth are the two bottom front teeth at about 6-8 months of age and usually sprouting in pairs, the child should have all 20 teeth around two years of age. Between the ages of five and six, the first permanent teeth will begin to erupt with some replacing baby teeth, however, every child is different. Maintaining healthy baby teeth is especially important because they set the foundation and foreshadow the healthy mechanics of chewing and biting as well as speech and appearance.



With years of dental education and four children of his own, Dr. Thomas Ludlow knows how to properly educate parents on preventative maintenance for their child's dental hygiene. Children, in particular, require extra compassion and care. With a plethora of education and experience, Dr. Ludlow will always go the extra mile to make sure both you and your child feel anxiety-free when walking in his practice.



About Dr. Thomas Ludlow

Dr. Thomas Ludlow is a seasoned dental professional serving the needs of Folsom, CA. He is an alumnus of the American Dental School at the University of California in San Francisco and throughout his career has been committed to staying up-to-date with the latest tools, techniques, and technology in dentistry through continuing education. He is a member of the California Dental Association, ADA, Sacramento District Dental Society, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the International Congress of Implantology.



For more information about child dentistry, Dr. Thomas Ludlow or Expressions in Dentistry in Folsom, CA, please visit www.folsomexpressionsindentistry.com.