Accredited & Knowledgeable Dentist in Yakima, Washington, Dr. John Carbery

Dr. Carbery first started his dental career while enlisted in the Dental Corps of the U.S. Navy. After completing his military service, he then decided to open his very own dental practice in Yakima, where he has practiced ever since. On top of his continuing education in the latest dental techniques, Dr. Carbery has assumed a number of leadership roles in the state dental community. While having a plethora of recognitions and certifications, one of Dr. Carbery's most recent accomplishments was in 2011 when he was appointed by the Governor to the Dental Quality Assurance Commission.



Dr. John Carbery is also a firm advocate in promoting the significance of basic oral up keep within his community. In addition Dr. Carbery, his Oasis Dental team, and members of the American Dental Hygienist Association (ADHA) have recently celebrated National Dental Hygiene Month (NDHM) this past October. This year, the focus of NDHM centers around the four components of good oral health maintenance which includes brushing teeth twice a day, flossing daily, rinsing with antimicrobial mouth rinse regularly, and chewing sugar-free gum.



During the month of October, dentists, hygienists, and other organizations across the nation collaborate to increase public awareness about the importance of maintaining good oral health. Dental caries, known commonly as tooth decay, are the leading cause of chronic disease in both adults and children in the U.S. While these oral health diseases are widespread, they are largely preventable with proper and regular oral hygiene habits. Throughout the month of October, Dr. John Carbery and other oral health professionals helped the general public learn about the consequences of poor oral health as well as how they could prevent oral decay and gum disease with good habits.



Dr. Carbery is proud to offer patients some of the latest technology such as oral cancer screenings, periodontal evaluation and therapy, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, implants, dentures and, most exciting, laser dentistry. Laser technology can be quite beneficial for patients struggling with periodontal disease as the lasers can help stimulate tissue and bone growth while the diseased tissue is removed. This advanced procedure gives patients a higher chance of saving their permanent teeth even if they've been diagnosed with gum disease.



About Dr. John Carbery

Dr. Carbery has been involved in the Washington dental field for more than four decades. Today, he is one of the most experienced and distinguished practicing dental professionals in Yakima as well as recently picked for Fellow of the International College of Dentists, a true accomplishment in the dental world. He is also a member of numerous professional dental organizations including the ADA, the Yakima County Dental Society, the Washington Oral Health Foundation, and more.



To learn more about National Dental Hygiene Month, please visit http://www.adha.org/national-dental-hygiene-month



For more information about Dr. John Carbery and the dental services he provides for Yakima, WA patients, please visit http://www.oasis-dental.com