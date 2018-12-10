Ace Diversified Services Partners with BizIQ

Holland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2018 --Ace Diversified Services, a company that offers porta potty, septic and temporary fence rental services (among other services), announced today it has teamed up with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



In collaborating with BizIQ, Ace Diversified Services will work with the company to enhance its overall web marketing and digital presence, allowing it to connect with brand new audiences. BizIQ helps companies like Ace Diversified Services connect with new customers through the uses of search engine optimization (SEO) and other digital marketing strategies. In addition, BizIQ developed a new website for the company, and a new content marketing campaign that features a pair of blog posts each month and enhanced digital communications with customers in the area.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on Ace Diversified Services' various service offerings. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company to learn more about septic tank pumping in Toledo, OH.



"We are pleased to be working with BizIQ, a proven team with a track record for success in digital marketing," said Frank Almester, owner of Ace Diversified Services. "This is a big step forward for us as we look for new ways to leverage the internet to find new customers and improve our communications with existing ones. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with BizIQ."



About Ace Diversified Services

Founded in 1965, Ace Diversified Services has more than 50 years of experience in providing its various services, which include grease trap cleaning, porta potty and portable sink rental, septic tank cleaning and pumping and temporary fence rental. For more information, visit https://ace1965.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.