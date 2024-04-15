Ace Infectious Announces Antimicrobial Peptide Development Services to Drive Forward Drug Development Against Superbugs

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2024 --Ace Infectious, a one-stop shop for researchers devoted to making advancements in infectious diseases including superbugs and H. pylori, is thrilled to announce the launch of its antimicrobial peptide development services. This ground-breaking service will revolutionize drug development efforts against the growing threat of superbugs, providing innovative solutions to combat infectious diseases.



Antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) are small molecules that have shown promise in the fight against drug-resistant bacteria, fungi, and viruses. More than two thousand AMPs have been identified and isolated from a wide range of organisms, including plants, insects, amphibians, humans, and even bacteria. Ace Infectious' antimicrobial peptide development services can help researchers find natural AMPs, explore their mechanisms of antimicrobial activity, optimize antimicrobial activity, and minimize toxicity and production costs. By harnessing the power of AMPs, Ace Infectious aims to develop novel antimicrobial therapies that can effectively target and eliminate even the most stubborn pathogens.



The antimicrobial peptide development solutions offered by Ace Infectious encompass a range of services, including the isolation and characterization of AMPs from microbial sources, plants, and animals, peptide design and modification, as well as AMP delivery systems. These services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, providing a customized approach to drug development that leverages cutting-edge technology and expertise.



"Our antimicrobial peptide development services represent a significant step forward in the battle against superbugs," said the marketing manager at Ace Infectious. "With the rise of antibiotic resistance poses a serious threat to public health, we closely partner with pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions to advance the development of novel antimicrobial therapies. "



In addition to AMP development services, Ace Infectious also provides services to support H. pylori drug development, including target discovery and validation, targeted drug development, and H. pylori drug analysis. These services further solidify its position in the research of infectious diseases.



About Ace Infectious

Ace Infectious is a comprehensive biotechnology company that provides a wide range of professional services and products in the field of drug-resistant bacteria research, covering basic research, various types of anti-superbug drug development, as well as innovative H. pylori research services. Backed by extensive research and rich expertise, the company closely works with world-class scientists, virologists, and infectious disease experts to revolutionize the treatment landscape for antibiotic-resistant infections through its innovative therapy development solutions.