Ace Metabolism Advances Disease Research with Iron Metabolism Solutions

Iron metabolism-related diseases are one of the common diseases in humans, mainly manifested as iron deficiency or iron overload. For example, neurodegenerative diseases such as Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Friedreich's ataxia are reported to be associated with abnormal accumulation of iron in the brain. Iron deficiency anemia occurs when the balance of iron intake, iron stores, and body iron losses are not sufficient to fully support red blood cell production. There are also many other diseases caused by abnormal iron metabolism.



To assist scientific researchers in drug development and pathological research, Ace Metabolism provides a range of research services related to iron metabolism-related diseases. Ace Metabolism's cutting-edge research focuses on understanding the intricate mechanisms of iron metabolism and developing targeted solutions to combat related diseases. By delving deep into the molecular pathways involved in iron absorption, transport, and storage, the company aims to uncover new therapeutic interventions and diagnostic tools.



Ace Metabolism has been working on iron homeostasis-related diseases for many years and has a complete protein assay platform and equipment to provide diverse solutions for iron metabolism-related neurodegenerative disease research according to the different needs of researchers. To help researchers explore how irregular iron status contributes to the development of neuronal diseases, Ace Metabolism can conduct MR quantification of brain iron deposition, brain ferritin gene assay, and iron metabolism detection in neurodegenerative diseases.



For iron-deficiency anemia research, Ace Metabolism establishes iron-deficiency anemia animal models through low iron diets supplemented by regular bloodletting and regularly observes hemoglobin content, red blood cell count, hematocrit, and measure serum iron, serum ferritin, ferritin saturation, total iron binding capacity, etc. to help clients study the mechanism related to iron deficiency anemia. The company also provides iron metabolism assays and testing services to help researchers investigate the relationship and potential mechanisms of iron metabolism and iron deficiency anemia, laying the foundation for subsequent drug development and treatment.



Ace Metabolism has a professional team and advanced equipment, and the whole process is operated by experienced technicians to provide customers with iron metabolism-related disease research services. Moreover, the company can customize its technical solutions to meet the specific needs of customers to solve all the problems found in their research on different types of diseases.



Ace Metabolism is a leading bespoke service provider with extensive experience in a wide range of cellular assays and metabolomics. Their services and products cover most of the studies related to the field of iron metabolism, aiming to help clients advance relevant drug development and pathology studies.