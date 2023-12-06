Ace Neuroscience Launches Drug Development Services for Stroke and Psychiatric Disorders

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2023 --Ace Neuroscience, a preclinical CRO service provider engaged in the research of stroke and antipsychotic drug development, has announced the launch of its drug development services for stroke and psychiatric disorders. The company aims to leverage its expertise and cutting-edge technology to develop innovative treatments for these conditions.



Stroke is a leading cause of disability and death worldwide, with limited treatment options available. Ace Neuroscience intends to closely work with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to develop novel drugs that target the underlying mechanisms of stroke, with the goal of providing more effective and targeted treatments for patients. Based on its extensive research experience and advanced preclinical drug study platform, Ace Neuroscience provides comprehensive services for the stroke therapy development in areas including but not limited to the development of small molecule drugs, stem cell therapies, gut microbiota therapies, therapeutic antibody therapies, exosome therapies, and UCHL1-based therapies.



In addition to stroke, Ace Neuroscience is also engaged in the research of psychiatric disorders, such as depression and schizophrenia. These conditions affect millions of people globally and often have a significant impact on their quality of life. By leveraging specialized technologies and advanced platforms, Ace Neuroscience helps researchers explore the mysteries of mental illness and expedite antipsychotic drug development through hit discovery, lead discovery, lead optimization, and candidate identification. From the protocol design to project completion, their gifted experts combine comprehensive anti-psychotic drug discovery expertise with an unparalleled range of capabilities in targets, platforms, and therapeutics, all to deliver scientific depth and breadth through data and insights clients can trust.



As a customer-focused preclinical CRO, Ace Neuroscience is committed to accelerating the stroke research process, helping scholars to complete their research projects faster and more successfully. The launch of drug development services for stroke and psychiatric disorders marks a significant step forward in the field of neuroscience. By integrating cutting-edge technology, extensive research capabilities, and a focus on unmet medical needs, the company aims to make a meaningful impact on scientific research for these conditions.



About Ace Neuroscience

Ace Neuroscience is committed to supporting researchers in making groundbreaking scientific discoveries and developing new applications to accelerate antipsychotic drug development and stroke research. Over the years, the company has collaborated with many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by offering comprehensive drug development services to help researchers avoid potential hurdles and accelerate their efforts.