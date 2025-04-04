Ace Therapeutics Accelerates Preclinical Psychiatry Research by Rolling out Customized Animal Models

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2025 --As a preclinical contract research provider dedicated to offering comprehensive research services, Ace Therapeutics provides a complete one-stop service for developing custom animal models to support preclinical psychiatry research. The opportunity to apply such models towards revolutionizing research in mental health can allow for the discovery of novel therapies for these disorders.



"Psychiatry research faces a number of hurdles to the translation of?preclinical discoveries into effective treatments," said the senior chief scientist at Ace Therapeutics. "We pride?ourselves on being able to create customized animal models, enabling researchers to make more sense of the complexities surrounding mental health disorders and developing efficient therapeutic adjuncts."



Current challenges in preclinical psychiatry research

At this stage, preclinical research on mental diseases has many challenges and difficulties, such as animal models are limited, pathological mechanisms are complex, drug targets are unclear, and behavioral testing methods are?not advanced enough. To this end, preclinical studies on psychiatric disorders may have to create?more productive animal and in vitro models and enhance biomarker discovery and validation to accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutic strategies for psychiatric diseases.



Through approaches such as selective breeding, genetic engineering, brain injury, and environmental manipulation, Ace Therapeutics has developed a range of?animal models for psychiatric research. These models represent attempts to simulate, as?much as possible, the neurobiological or behavioral pathology of human diseases. Therefore, it can help researchers elucidate disease pathophysiology and also expedite therapeutic development?targeting novel molecular targets.



Some of the main features of?Ace Therapeutics' animal models include:

– Genetically-Engineered?Models: Models that can be genetically engineered to manifest specific traits related to different psychiatric conditions such as depression, anxiety, and autism, enabling targeted research.

- Robust Validation: Extensive?validation studies are performed with experienced psychiatric researchers to confirm that the models accurately represent human pathophysiology.



In this context, the launch of Ace Therapeutics' preclinical psychiatry models comes in response to increasing demand for better preclinical?research tools. Utilizing leading-edge genetic modification and behavioral evaluation techniques, Ace Therapeutics offers researchers the?ability to model a multitude of psychiatric disorders with unparalleled precision. The company is confident that these models can facilitate groundbreaking discoveries and accelerate the pathway from bench to bedside.



About Ace Therapeutics

With a team of experienced researchers and state-of-the-art facilities, Ace Therapeutics strives to accelerate the development of innovative mental illness therapies. From basic research services to therapeutic development services, Ace Therapeutics offers tailored solutions to facilitate psychiatric drug development, enabling the transformation of promising concepts into promising therapeutic candidates.