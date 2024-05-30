Ace Therapeutics Releases Proteomic Analysis Services for Glaucoma Research

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2024 --Ace Therapeutics, an integrated service provider for glaucoma research, is proud to announce the release of its proteomic analysis services for glaucoma research. These cutting-edge analysis services are expected to revolutionize the way researchers approach the study of glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide.



Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases characterized by damage to the optic nerve, usually due to high intraocular pressure (IOP). If not diagnosed and treated early, glaucoma can lead to loss of vision. There are several types of glaucoma, including open-angle, closed-angle, normal-tension, and congenital. Proteomics is the study of proteins and their functions within a biological system. Proteomics studies can help researchers uncover glaucoma-related changes in different tissues and biological fluids of the eye. By utilizing state-of-the-art technologies and techniques, Ace Therapeutics's proteomic analysis services will allow researchers to better understand the molecular mechanisms underlying glaucoma and develop innovative treatment strategies.



"Glaucoma is a complex disease with a significant impact on millions of people around the world. Our proteomic analysis services can provide researchers with invaluable insights into the biological pathways involved in glaucoma and pave the way for new therapeutic interventions." said the chief scientific officer at Ace Therapeutics.



Realizing the aqueous humor (AH) is a key site for studying the pathogenesis of glaucoma, Ace Therapeutics's team of experts can conduct quantitative glaucoma AH proteomic analysis to detect changes in protein expression, offering valuable information for biomarker discovery and enhancing the knowledge of the molecular mechanisms of glaucoma. Additionally, the company can also provide proteomic analysis of vitreous humor (VH) services to assist researchers in discussing and expanding their findings on glaucoma.



At Ace Therapeutics, its expert team will take care of the sample preparation of different ocular tissues and biological fluids associated with glaucoma, complex analytical experiments as well as data analysis using mass spectrometry, bioinformatics, and many other advanced technologies and facilities. These services are tailored to meet the specific needs of researchers working in both academic and industry settings.



About Ace Therapeutics

Ace Therapeutics Glaucoma is an innovative glaucoma disease research company that offers a wide range of services in basic research, drug development, and preclinical studies, delivering innovative and high-quality solutions to worldwide clients. Ace Therapeutics is committed to being a leader in the field of glaucoma research, providing unique drug development and preclinical research solutions to advance clients' project development.