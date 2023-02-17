Ace Your Nursing Assistant Job with American HealthCare Academy's FREE CPR Certification Course!

Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2023 --American HealthCare Academy (AHCA) offers online certification courses for free for nursing assistants to ace their jobs and careers. These courses range from CPR, First Aid, BLS, HIPAA, ACLS, and PALS. Nursing assistants can register for these courses in 3 simple steps and learn the chosen course at their pace. OSHA-certified trainers have designed these courses for nursing assistants in the USA.



When learning the CPR certification course from American HealthCare Academy, nursing assistants grasp the knowledge on various topics. These topics include learning how to assess an emergency, especially when it is a sudden cardiac arrest patient. Nursing assistants in the USA also get Automated External Defibrillator (AED) usage training to regularize a patient's heartbeat with a push of a button on this device. Nurses also learn the importance of remaining calm when everyone starts to panic. This is a normal response of the general public when they do not know if the patient is dying or is simply unconscious.



Nursing assistants grow more confident with the updated online CPR certification at theAmerican HealthCare Academy. This course, along with others, is updated and follows American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines. Their online course will take your nursing assistant career to the next level as the course certification has a 98% acceptance rate in the country. The American HealthCare Academy even offers a money-back guarantee if the online CPR certification is rejected by the employer of the nursing assistant anywhere in the US.



Nursing assistants can earn the certification of the online CPR course immediately after passing the final exam with 75% or higher marks. They also earn the required continuing education credit hours with the CPR online certification course at the American HealthCare Academy. The updated credit hours information is available on the American HealthCare Academy's official website. Earning these CE credit hours is important for an entry-level nurse or a nursing student. These credit hours help them earn more importance compared to other candidates when applying for a job at hospitals or clinics.



To achieve the online CPR certification, it is free for anyone who wants to register at the American HealthCare Academy. The certification earned after completing the final quiz and passing the same with the predefined marks is valid for two years. The course certificates of other courses like First Aid, BLS, PALS, ACLS, and HIPAA are valid for two years. However, the Bloodborne Pathogens course certification is only valid for one year. Similarly, practicing RNs or nursing assistants can also apply for the renewal or recertification of their existing online CPR certification at the American HealthCare Academy. The registration steps are the same if the nursing student hasn't opened an account on the website before.



There are course demos available online at the American HealthCare Academy's website. If any nursing assistant student is unsure about the course, they can visit the Course Demo Page. Interested students can read various snippets of different online certification courses there, like CPR/AED, First Aid, ACLS, PALS, etc. There are healthcare provider combo courses available as well if nursing assistants want to register for a combo course and learn two or more life-saving techniques together.



To make learning easier for a group of 5 or more practising RNs, discounts are available on the American HealthCare Academy's official website. The entire course material for the free CPR certification course is easy-to-learn for all nursing assistants. Go to the American HealthCare Academy's website today to register and start learning the course of your choice. Contact the customer support team member below to get more information about the certificate, credit hours, and payments.