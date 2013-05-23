ACEF Kicks off Its Solar Fundraisers to Help Fund Energy Poverty Reduction Programs

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2013 --AC Energy Foundation Kicks off its Solar Fundraisers to help fund its Energy Poverty Reduction Programs



This week the AC Energy Foundation (ACEF) team will be holding solar fundraisers to support energy justice for the +1.3 billion people worldwide living without access to electricity. As a part of their solar fundraisers ACEF will be selling solar tulips and solar chargers for smartphones, iPhones (4, 4S, 5), iPads, tablets, cameras and MP3 players on Saturday, May 25, 2013 at the Scripps Ranch Farmer’s Market and on Sunday, May 26, 2013 at the Gaslamp District Farmer’s Market on 3rd Avenue.



“Since we work to reduce energy poverty with solar energy solutions, we want to do fundraisers that help us raise funds for families living without electricity and that also help us make solar products more common household items” stated ACEF’s founder Claudia Huerta. “Proceeds from the solar fundraiser will help fund our energy reduction programs to help install affordable solar systems and train residents with solar energy installation and maintenance skills in communities living without access to electricity in developing countries.”



The available solar tulips come in 5 different colors: orange, pink, purple, white and yellow. The tulips have a beautiful and illuminative design, are engineered for durability and are easy to install. They are unique items perfect for any type outdoor or indoor decoration and provide at least 8 hours of light on a full charge. Given the daily use of the use of various electronic devices (mobile phones, smartphones, iPhones, computers, iPads, and other digital products) we want people to know they can use clean energy from the sun to charge the electronic devices they use everyday and reduce their carbon footprint at the same time. The solar chargers have a sleek and easy to carry design that can charge many devices on the go. “It is ideal for all types of users, executives, or you can also take the solar charger with you on your next trip to the mountains or desert, camping trip, to the beach day or on hikes“ said Claudia Huerta.



We also think it is a good idea to familiarize children with the importance of taking care of the environment and clean energy. In following days we will be doing more of these types of fundraising events where we will also be adding solar radio-control cars as part of the solar fundraiser product line. The eco solar cars for kids have a built-in solar panel that automatically powers the radio control functions.



Stop by the Scripps Ranch Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 25, 2013 or the Gaslamp Farmer’s Market on Sunday, May 26, 2013 to support energy poverty reduction and get some eco-friendly solar products.



WHAT: Solar Fundraiser - Scripps Ranch Farmer’s Market

WHEN: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PST, Saturday, May 25, 2013??

WHERE: 10380 Spring Canyon Rd

(Corner of Scripps Poway Pkwy & Spring Canyon Rd)

San Diego, CA 92131



WHAT: Solar Fundraiser - Gaslamp District Farmer’s Market

WHEN: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PST, Sunday, May 26, 2013

WHERE: 400 block of Third Ave between Island Ave & J St.

San Diego, California 92101



About ACEF

ACEF, http://acenergyfoundaiton.com, is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and public charity founded in San Diego, California. ACEF works to ensure electricity is a basic human right and promote energy justice with solar energy solutions and workforce development training programs. Its energy poverty reductions programs are focused on helping communities install affordable solar systems to gain access to electricity. ACEF installs solar energy systems and provides technical assistance in solar energy system design, installation and maintenance. ACEF also trains residents how to install and operate solar energy systems and make their homes, clinics, schools, and community facilities more energy efficient. The training is also intended to help community members increase their skill set and gain access to green employment opportunities. For more information on ACEF visit: www.acenergyfoundation.com



Contact:

Louis Olmedo

info@acenergyfoundation.com

310-270-3940