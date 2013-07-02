San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2013 --The AC Energy Foundation (ACEF) will sponsor a fundraiser at Kobey's Swap Meet at the Sports Arena on Sunday, July 14, 2013 from 7 AM to 3 PM. “We are grateful to the generosity of Kobey’s Swap Meet, their donated space will help us reach thousands of shoppers and raise needed funds to help reduce energy poverty,” stated ACEF’s founder, Claudia Huerta.



120-watt and 100-watt portable solar power kits, solar tulips, and solar chargers for smartphones, iPhones (4, 4S, 5), Androids, iPads, tablets, cameras, MP3 players, and laptops will be offered for sale in an effort to raise funds for a project in Brazil to help poor rural communities living without electricity. “We at ACEF help increase access to basic electricity to impoverished communities with solar energy solutions that are environmentally friendly. Our project in Brazil will also consist of developing a training center that will train students in solar energy system installation and maintenance techniques, provide on-the-job training, and connections to potential employers,” stated ACEF’s Vice President, Aquilino Ornia.



The portable solar power kits are easy to use and transport. They are perfect for camping or boat trips or as emergency back-up power and will be available to order. The solar tulips come in 5 different colors: orange, pink, purple, white and yellow. The tulips have a beautiful and illuminative design, are engineered for durability and are easy to install. They are unique items perfect for any type outdoor or indoor decoration and provide at least 8 hours of light on a full charge. Given the daily use of the use of various electronic devices (mobile phones, smartphones, iPhones, Androids, computers, iPads, and other digital products) people can now use clean energy from the sun to charge the electronic devices they use everyday and reduce their carbon footprint at the same time. The solar chargers have a sleek and easy to carry design that can charge many devices on the go, on trips, hikes, or days at the beach. All of the items can also be purchased online at http://www.acenergyfoundation.com/solar-fundraiser.html.



Kobey's Swap Meet donated space to our organization to raise needed funds. Kobey's Swap Meet is located at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd.



WHAT: ACEF Fundraiser at Kobey's Swap Meet

WHEN: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PST, Sunday, July 14, 2013??

WHERE: 3500 Sports Arena Blvd San Diego, CA 92110.



About ACEF

ACEF, http://www.acenergyfoundaiton.com, is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and public charity founded in San Diego, California. ACEF works to ensure electricity is a basic human right and promote energy justice with solar energy solutions and workforce development training programs. Its energy poverty reductions programs are focused on helping communities install affordable solar systems to gain access to electricity. ACEF installs solar energy systems and provides technical assistance in solar energy system design, installation and maintenance. ACEF also trains residents how to install and operate solar energy systems and make their homes, clinics, schools, and community facilities more energy efficient. The training is also intended to help community members increase their skill set and gain access to green employment opportunities. To donate online visit: www.acenergyfoundation.com or set-up an online fundraiser for ACEF at: http://www.razoo.com/story/Ac-Energy-Foundation.



Contact:

Louis Olmedo

info@acenergyfoundation.com

310-270-3940