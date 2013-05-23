ACEing Autism Scores in Spring

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2013 --Success in the efforts against autism can be measured one child at a time. They can also be measured in the success of programs that support children. ACEing Autism, a national organization with a mission to make the sport of tennis available to children with autism, is measuring success in their efforts, with each new program, each new strategic partner and each new volunteer to help the children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder.



ACEing Autism was created in September 2008. Richard Spurling is the co-founder, a tennis pro who married Shafali Jeste, a behavioral child neurologist at UCLA and the Center for Autism Research and Treatment. She witnessed firsthand the paucity of affordable services available to children with autism, especially those centered on sports. The two of them decided to combine their talents and knowledge to found ACEing Autism and to make a difference.



Today 1 in 88 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). ACEing Autism provides a setting where children with ASD can get exercise, work on their motor skills and social skills while having fun learning the game of tennis.



This month marked several key steps forward.



In Boston, a Brandeis University student was honored by ACEing Autism for giving his time over five years to help improve the lives of dozens of children. Jon Ostrowsky received an award for his countless hours helping children with autism spectrum disorder.



“He is simply an amazing example of a young person who leaves a positive imprint,” says Richard Spurling, President and Founder of ACEing Autism. “Jon saw the benefits of tennis for children with autism, and he became a force of change in their lives.”



In Los Angeles, ACEing Autism partnered with the Tennis Channel, which announced its full backing and support for the program.



“We believe in tennis and with ACEing Autism we believe we can make a difference for children across America,” says Ken Solomon, CEO of the Tennis Channel.



In Hilton Head, SC, the Professional Tennis Registry named ACEing Autism’s founder Richard Spurling as Humanitarian of the Year. As a recipient of the PTR Humanitarian Award, Spurling received a $2,500 check to continue his work with ACEing Autism.



NY, NC, FL, TN and MORE ACEing Autism is opening new programs to meet the critical needs of children across America. Currently tennis programs for children with ASD are running in 14 cities in 6 states with new initiatives soon to begin in 7 more cities, expanding into a total of 9 states.



About ACEing Autism

Our mission is to make the sport of tennis available to children with autism and to use tennis as a means to enhance health and fitness, hand-eye coordination and motor development and improve the social skills for children with autism. And, of course, to make sure kids have fun in the process!