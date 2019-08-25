ACEM Stands out in World University Rankings by Subjects

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2019 --Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University continues to shine as one of the world's leading business schools. World university ranking is an important index that people use to estimate the authority of an international university or a college, especially when it comes to choosing majors.



To give a clear understanding of ACEM, some data will be shown in the following section to illustrate ACEM's strength and international standing.



1. ESI

Essential Science Indicators (ESI) is a database published by Thomson Reuters. ESI ranks worldwide universities using the number of papers published (productivity) and cited papers (impact). It is now generally used to evaluate the international academic level of university academic institutions.



According to the ESI data of July 2019, Shanghai Jiao Tong University ranks 107th in the world and the 2nd in China, with 19 disciplines in the top 1% of ESI. Economics and business is among the 19 disciplines listed in the top 1% of ESI.



2. QS World University Rankings

The 2019 QS World University Rankings is a global ranking of 1,222 universities, covering 48 disciplines in five major disciplines. The rankings are based on academic reputation, employer reputation, and h-index. There are 1,032 disciplines from 110 Chinese universities ranked among the global top 600.



Shanghai Jiao Tong University has 27 disciplines in the top 150, 10 in the top 50, and 15 in the top 51-100 disciplines. As for ACEM, there are 4 disciplines related to economics and management remain in QS 2019 top 100 university disciplines:

Business Administration: 45th

Accounting and Finance: 41st

Statistics and Operations: 43rd

Economics and Econometrics: 51st -100th



This achievement can't be separated from the featured courses in ACEM. As an international business college, it develops multiple international programs, as well as customized China-based study tours, summer programs, overseas internship exchange projects, global corporate lab and overseas study tours for EMBA and executive education participants, etc.



3. US News

As one of the four authoritative world university rankings, US News and World Reports apply the ranking criteria of academic reputation literature measurement index, scientific research, etc. In 2019, it covers a total of 22 disciplines.



Shanghai Jiao Tong University has 10 disciplines listed in the top 100. And ACEM plays an important role as well. Economics and business ranks 93rd in the world and the 3rd in China mainland only after Peking University and Tsinghua University. With a steadily ascending ranking, Shanghai Jiao Tong University has been well-known as one of the best undergraduate economics schools and the best business schools in Asia.



4. ARWU

Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) is an authoritative ranking of world-class disciplines that covers science, engineering, life science, medicine and social science. 54 disciplines are ranked according to the number of scientific research, the influence of scientific research, international cooperation, high-level scientific research achievements, international awards for teachers, etc.



Shanghai Jiao Tong University has 1 discipline ranks 1st in the world, 6 disciplines in the top 10, 19 disciplines in the top 50 and 27 disciplines in the top 100. ACEM Management ranked 46th in the world.



In conclusion, ACEM ranks in the top 1% of ESI, 4 subjects ranked in the top 100 disciplines of QS World University Rankings and 1 subject ranked 46th on US News.



About ACEM

Antai College of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University is founded in 1903. Already a top-ranked college in China, ACEM is dedicated to educating economic and management talents with international competencies. It promotes scientific and academic innovation, caters to economic and social development, and supports the growth of business. After over 30 years' unremitting efforts, ACEM has established itself as an international business college with a good reputation worldwide, and the first business school in mainland China to have been triply accredited by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA, the three largest and most influential business school accreditation associations in the world.



