Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2015 --ACI Insurance Services is proud to announce its expansion into another state in the southeastern portion of the country. ACI is now offering Alabama commercial insurance and services, to residents and business owners across the entire state, including Montgomery, Mobile, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and beyond.



"Our mission always has been, and will continue to be, to help as many small business owners as we can to receive great coverage at great, affordable rates," said John Rothschild, owner of ACI Insurance Services.



ACI began in Florida in 2004, but in the past year has begun a rapid expansion throughout the southeastern United States. The first two additional states were Georgia and Louisiana, with Alabama coming next, and Tennessee immediately following that.



"Continuing to expand was a natural for us," said Rothschild. "In fact, our recent expansion efforts have resulted from direct conversations with existing clients. As business owners, they often were thinking of expanding their own operations, and wanted to receive the same quality service they do from us now, only in their new states and locales as well. So we're doing what we can to keep up and honor those business relationships, which has always been our priority -- going the extra mile to provide superior customer service."



ACI specializes in commercial insurance for small businesses, across a range of potential industries and applications. This includes Alabama commercial auto insurance, auto dealer bonds, garage liability insurance, liquor liability insurance, workers comp insurance, and surety bonds for other industries and applications as well.



They offer free quotes to all prospective clients. As independent agents working with dozens of in-state providers, they're also able to find the lowest rates, while providing coverage and policies which are ideally suited to each client's needs and preferences.



Learn more about ACI Insurance and receive a free, no obligation quote by visiting USACommercialInsurance.com. Call John Rothschild directly at 407.272.1976 with any questions or for more information on how ACI may be able to help.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee markets. Contact 407.272.1976 for more information, or visit USACommercialInsurance.com.