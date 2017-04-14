Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2017 --Florida PEO services provide a huge range of benefits for small and medium sized businesses in nearly any industry. The sooner that businesses take action and start using such solutions, the more benefits they can enjoy, and ACI Insurance is here to help.



"The best employee leasing companies in Florida provide huge benefits to nearly any business, regardless of industry or need," explains John Rothschild of ACI Insurance. "We have the hands-on experience and know-how to make your transition as hassle-free as possible, while ensuring you get a great deal."



The list of benefits provided by PEO (Professional Employer Organization) services is lengthy and impressive. At the top of the list has to be cost savings. It's far more affordable to outsource needed tasks to PEO providers than it is to hire additional full-time employees. In turn, this also provides enhanced flexibility for any business, who gets to pay for what is needed when it's needed, and can scale up or down without being locked into costly long-term arrangements.



PEO and employee leasing solutions also free up staff to handle what's most important. Outsource specific tasks to experts who can do them properly and more effectively than untrained internal staff could, while ensuring that sales or marketing or production or whomever else gets to focus on their core assignments, not internal paperwork or HR.



Employee leasing may also incorporate a number of different types of services. This includes employee benefits and health insurance, human resources responsibilities, affordable workers compensation insurance, payroll, taxes, and many others as well.



In addition to all aspects of employee leasing, ACI Insurance also offers a full range of Florida business and commercial insurance. This includes all types of liability and specific insurance coverages for different industries and professions, as well as surety bonds, in addition to business consulting services and business bonding.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia markets.



