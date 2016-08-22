Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2016 --The team behind USACommercialInsurance.com is continuing to build on their rapid expansion, which began a year ago. They are now excited to announce that they are also serving as a West Virginia insurance company focused on providing business insurance for small and medium sized businesses in the state, as well as their typical full range of surety bonds, professional licenses, and additional commercial services.



West Virginia is the seventh state that the company now serves. This follows their original founding in 2004 in Florida, and over a decade spent working in that state alone, growing their reputation as well as their firsthand experience.



"We continue to be excited to spread our wings and expand into new states across the country," said owner John Rothschild. "Moving into West Virginia was the direct result of a request from an existing client and signifies the client loyalty we've developed over the years, along with the overarching need for high quality service providers who put the needs of their customers first."



USACommercialInsurance.com is now a go-to destination for residents and business owners in the state. This includes a focus on West Virginia dealer bonds, garage keepers liability insurance, and a wide array of additional surety bonds, along with several further specialties, such as workers compensation insurance and liquor liability insurance coverage. In the new locale, they'll be continuing to emphasize their well known dedication to customer service and attention to detail.



Commercial transportation insurance policies also remain a core focus of what USACommercialInsurance.com offers. They continue to provide specific, highly tailored commercial auto insurance coverage across dozens of different vehicle types, industries and applications.



Visit USACommercialInsurance.com to learn more about their services and how they can help any business owner keep costs down while getting the service and support, and the proper insurance protection, they deserve. Fill out their online form to obtain a quick and easy free commercial insurance quote, or call them directly at 844.467.4878 to speak with a representative for more information.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee markets.



Contact 844-467-4878 for more information, or visit USACommercialInsurance.com.