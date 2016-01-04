Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2016 --ACI Insurance Services is continuing to embark on its expansion across the southeastern United States. The company began in Florida more than a decade ago, and has now entered its fifth state, proudly providing Tennessee commercial insurance services to business owners in The Volunteer State as well.



Tennessee is the fifth state that ACI now works with, joining Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Alabama. They plan on serving a wide range of industries, as well as businesses of all shapes and sizes. That includes in every corner of Tennessee, from Memphis to Nashville, Knoxville to Chattanooga, Clarksville to Murfreesboro and beyond.



Common services and forms of coverage they provide include Tennessee garage keepers insurance, liquor liability coverage, auto dealer bonds, workers compensation insurance, surety bonds for professional contractors and other licenses and requirements, and more.



"We always planned on expanding into new states as time went on, but really this is about meeting the needs of existing customers," explains John Rothschild, owner of ACI Insurance Services.



With current clients expanding their own businesses into new territory, they needed a reliable provider they trusted to work with.



"Being able to help more small business owners in more places is of course a wonderful benefit as well. We look forward to working with Tennessee businesses to help provide them with tailor-made solutions for any particular challenge they may be facing."



Across any industry, location or service, the focus for ACI remains on providing exceptional attention to detail and customer care, while offering affordable prices.



By working with dozens of different providers and insurance companies in Tennessee, ACI is able to find great deals, and coverage which is ideally suited to the unique needs of each person and his or her business. Don't pay for excessive coverage which isn't necessary, and don't be left without the essential coverage which went left unnoticed.



ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee markets.



