ACID Point of Sale Announces Support for Bars and Restaurants

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2020 --Advanced Customer Information Delivery (ACID) is a revolutionary innovation in POS solutions. The powerful ACID POS system has added features to make it a complete package for restaurants and bars. Functionality includes tip, reservation, delivery, curbside, and in-store pickup abilities.



The new support for bar and restaurant pos allows small and medium merchants to offer ordering from included eCommerce website, in-store or curbside pickup, and delivery service with their drivers. These integrated features provide substantial value over using third-party services for order and delivery management.



ACID is a complete point of sale solution that includes a fully developed website that users can easily edit, real-time inventory management, fast transaction processing, customer, and employee tracking all integrated into one system. Bars and restaurants will also enjoy the ability to run promotions, offer gift cards, set up loyalty rewards, manage charity collections, offer reservations, and much more.



"Our entire restaurant and bar point od sale system is a product of one universal creative effort. We carefully listened and evaluated countless restaurant and bar owners over the years and came up with a truly unique solution. We want to give bar and restaurant owners one unified system where they can rely on from accounting, inventory, and employee management to online ordering, delivery, and full website branding" said Jurica Balta, Founder and CEO of Acid Point of Sale.



There are a variety of elegant and value-priced ACID POS terminals and tablets that support PCI and PA-DSS standards, unsecured swipes, RFID chipped, Apple Pay, and NFC contactless payments. ACID POS cellular-enabled tablets can complete transactions at any location. The system supports all of the leading payment partners to bring customers the lowest processing fees.



There are never any equipment rental fees with ACID or purchase and maintenance of expensive back-office servers and software. Because the system is cloud-based, everything is remotely managed and updated. Customers can get the POS terminals they need now and add more as they grow.



ACID offers customers a low monthly cost of ownership, and industry-leading features usually only available in enterprise-level systems. Software can also act as a seamless Magento pos enabling connection to one of the top eCommerce software solutions. They are pleased to now provide solutions tailored to the unique needs of restaurants and bars.



About Advanced Customer Information Delivery

Advanced Customer Information Delivery (ACID) POS provides an all-in-one system that empowers merchants to run businesses by optimizing inventory management, accessing sales reports, and running multiple stores using an eCommerce website from a cloud-based platform. ACID point of sale hardware and software is intuitive, easy to use, fast, and reliable. The flexibility of an ACID POS system allows adaptation to almost any bar, restaurant, or retail environment.



ACID partners with over 80 merchant processors and gateways, including Worldpay, BridgePay, and Fiserv. These relationships allow clients to continue to use services that they may prefer and also let customers shop for the lowest rates.



The company's specialists include expert developers, ERP managers, and accountants, who understand that each business is unique. They realize that different industries have specialized POS system needs, and are always enhancing ACID to provide the best possible service to their clients.