Ackwired Announces Charity Support Program

New South Wales, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2013 --Today Ackwired announced it has just introduced a charity program that will support 3 amazing charities by making donations for every transaction that takes place on http://www.ackwired.com.



So how does it work?



1. A new user creates an account on www.ackwired.com/register.

2. They list their established website, or web startup for sale on Ackwired.

3. An offer is accepted from a potential buyer.

4. The seller is then able to select which charity they would like their donation to be made to.



Ackwired will make a donation of $5 for every single listing that sells directly on the http://www.ackwired.com website.



Ackwired also mentioned that for every 100 signups they will make an additional donation of $20.



"It's a very simple process, signup, list, then sell - that's all there is to it" said the founder of Ackwired.



When asked how Ackwired selected the charities, Ackwired's founder said "We tried to find a range of different charities, from supporting poorer countries, to charities bringing new technology (which is our passion) to the less fortunate. We really hope everyone will get on board and together we can raise money for these great causes".



So jump onto http://ackwired.com, list your web startup or established online business for sale, or simply just signup to receive some great monthly updates. It couldn't get much simpler than that!