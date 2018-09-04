Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --The report "Acne Treatment Market By Type (Radiofrequency Devices, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antibiotics, Laser Devices, Retinoid Therapy, Chemical Peels and Hormonal Drugs) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Industry Outlook:

Acne is a skin condition that is inflammatory, long-lasting which leads to pimples & spots; they occur on the face, neck, back, shoulders, chest & upper arms. Different types of acne are blackheads, whiteheads, cysts, pimples & nodules. Nearly 50 million American are affected every year by acne. Acne is common during adolescence, when there is most activity in the sebaceous glands, but people at any age can acquire acne. Acne is not harmful but it leaves marks. In US at least 85% of the population suffers from acne in the age group of 12 to 24 years. Acne treatment depends on the severity & persistence. Therefore, the Acne Treatment Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Acne Treatment Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are;



Johnson and Johnson



Allergan plc.



Stiefel Laboratories Inc.



Alma Lasers Ltd.



Galderma S.A.



Lumenis Ltd.



Cutera Inc.



Syneron Medical Ltd



Verilux Inc.



Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc.



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Request Sample Copy for More Insightful Information at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC091252 .



Market Segmentation:

The global Acne Treatment Market is based on segment, by Product Type the market is segmented into Radiofrequency Devices, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antibiotics, Laser Devices, Retinoid Therapy, Chemical Peels and Hormonal Drugs, by Acne Type the market is segmented into Non-Inflammatory Acne and Inflammatory Acne, by Treatment Modality the market is segmented into Injectable, Oral and Topical, and by End User the market is segmented into e-Commerce, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics and Pharmacies & Drug Stores.



Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Acne Treatment Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).



(Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.)



Place a purchase order of this report at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/HC091252 .



Acne Treatment Market, By Product Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025

o Radiofrequency Devices



o Anti-Inflammatory Drugs



o Antibiotics



o Laser Devices



o Retinoid Therapy



o Chemical Peels



o Hormonal Drugs



Acne Treatment Market, By Acne Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025



o Non-Inflammatory Acne



o Inflammatory Acne



Acne Treatment Market, By Treatment Modality, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025

o Injectable



o Oral



o Topical



Acne Treatment Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025

o e-Commerce



o Hospitals



o Ambulatory Surgical Centers



o Clinics



o Pharmacies & Drug Stores



Major Toc of Acne Treatment Market:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

Part 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Part 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Part 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)



...



Part 5. Acne Treatment Market, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Acne Treatment Revenue and Market Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Acne Treatment Revenue and Revenue Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Radiofrequency Devices

5.3.1. Global Radiofrequency Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

5.4.1. Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Antibiotics

5.5.1. Global Antibiotics Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Laser Devices

5.6.1. Global Laser Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Retinoid Therapy

5.7.1. Global Retinoid Therapy Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.8. Chemical Peels

5.8.1. Global Chemical Peels Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.9. Hormonal Drugs

5.9.1. Global Hormonal Drugs Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



…Read Full Table of Contents



Request Attractive Discount on the report at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC091252 .



About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contacts Us

Judy | 304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

E-mail: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com | Ph: +1-888-213-4282

Web: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com