AcnEase Blog Named Best Skin Care Blog of 2017 for Third Consecutive Year

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) that target dermatological issues such as acne, and other health and wellness concerns, is proud to announce today that the AcnEase® skincare treatment blog (www.acnease.com/acne-treatment-blog/) has been named, the Best Skincare Blog of 2017 by the distinguished Healthline.com. The AcnEase blog was selected by Healthline to join the exclusive list of winners for "the most up-to-date, informative, and inspiring blogs that aim to uplift their readers through education and personal stories". www.healthline.com/health/best-skin-care-blogs. This is the third consecutive year when AcnEase blog is a recipient of this distinctive award. (2015, 2016 and 2017)



AcnEase provides a total solution for acne sufferers. The 100% botanical, proprietary treatment has a 96% user success rate, and is free of any chemicals, hormones, preservatives, gluten, dairy, sugar and GMO's. While providing a uniquely efficacious and safe product, the brand is also focused on providing results-driven, life-changing content such as cutting edge educational information on acne, its treatment options, safety related issues, as well as tips for every day and special situation skincare. The AcnEase Total Acne Solution was specifically developed to help to not only eradicate acne but also to provide a support system against psychological effects often associated with this skin disease. AcnEase mission also includes developing awareness about safety concerns associated with some products used to treat acne, and about serious short and long-term personal and social issues associated with having acne.



There are over 60 million people in the US alone who suffer from acne and who need real help and support. Over 75% of all individuals will have acne at the certain period of their life, and the average age of an acne sufferer today is 26.5, which negates the myth that acne is a teen problem that goes away on its own.



Named a top beauty pick by Cosmopolitan France in May 2016 , AcnEase is not only a treatment against acne, it is also voice for people with acne. Unfortunately, kids as young as 9 years old are affected by acne, and so are individuals over 40 years old. Acne does not know economic, gender or ethnic boarders.



Herborium through its AcnEase-Total Acne Solution is dedicated to provide breakthrough treatment option for acne sufferers and to creating a disruptive innovation that establishes a new market and value network for natural science based skincare.



Herborium plans introducing the product extension for AcnEase treatment line in 2017



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a Botanical Therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other issues. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr.www.acneasesp.com, www.acnease.co.uk.



