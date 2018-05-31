AcnePro1 Makers Ask, "Could This Be the Next Proactiv"

La Jolla, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2018 --AcnePro1 announces its plans to become the world leader in acne treatment products. They have now positioned themselves to do just that by using the same blueprint for success that the leading acne brand Proactiv has used for years. How so? With teen idol celebrity star power product endorsements. Whether it be teen idols, TV celebrities, Internet Influencers, or YouTube sensations, one thing hasn't changed in product marketing. The right celebrity attached to the right product can blow up a new brand in the marketplace almost overnight.



So here's the gist. The advances in mobile purchasing have changed the way companies reach customers and how they respond and participate in the sales funnel. It's true that Internet influencer marketers reach their followers with what seems like endless social media outlets. Products are no longer showcased on thirty-minute infomercials. Instead, two-minute or less sound bites that are tweeted to millions of followers. Customers are instantly redirected to the product website or an order page "BUY NOW" button.



But, regardless of this new sales tact, it cannot be ignored that Dr.s Fields and Rodan's original Proactiv acne treatment has had phenomenal success since it's licensing to infomercial giant Guthy Renker in 1995. Now one of Guthy-Renker's most successful products, Proactiv brought in a reported $1 billion in sales in 2015. This made the product responsible for approximately half of the marketing and distribution company's sales. This is all in thanks to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Brittany Spears, Jessica Simpson, Julianne Hough and Adam Levine.



In March 2016, Guthy-Renker entered into a joint venture with the Swiss-based company, Nestle' Skin. The question is, how well will Nestle's Skin Care division, whose staple is standard retail shelf products, figure out this unique direct to consumer approach?



The makers of AcnePro1 say they've picked a perfect time to bring what they call the newest approach in 20 years to the acne treatment marketplace. The line introduces HydroSilver Skin Cream featuring 20 ppm NanoSilver particles as a solution to the irritation and dryness that is usually associated with acne treatments. The company describes it as "Colloidal-Silver on Steroids."



"Product is king," says Packy McFarland of RealtoReel Productions and one of the AcnePro1 consultants. Packy is a 30-year infomercial veteran who started out working in direct response commercials with Ron Popeil. He said, "It all starts with a superior product which AcnePro1 clearly is. When you add in a really big "Green Leaf" teen market that Proactiv has exploited for years. With the right celebrity attached to the brand, AcnePro1 could become the next Proactiv."



Jay Scoratow, the president of AcnePro1 said, "For AcnePro1 producing the very best acne system available anywhere is the only thing we are focused on. We're not interested in having dozens of products for every skin condition known to man. We are focused on developing the most effective products and ingredients available that are specific to the treatment of acne and pimples."



AcnePro1 formulations come from several different skin care labs and have proven safe and effective for years worldwide. The product is noted as the only acne brand that utilizes the benefits of Nano-Silver particles in their HydroSliver Skin Cream. To be sure, only AcnePro1 has Nano-Silver particles - the next generation of silver products - in their HydroSilver Skin Cream. It works to soothe irritations, protect the skin, promote natural healing, and is skin-probiotic friendly. Hyaluronic Acid is said to be a must in any exceptional skin care lotion, along with Coconut Oil, Vitamin E Oil. It's specifically formulated with the multiple moisturizing benefits in a fast absorbing, non-greasy, ph balanced, moisturizer, to soothe, soften, and protect the skin.



Scoratow adds, "Our mission is to provide kids who have breakouts or acne-prone skin with the very best skin care treatment products available, without a doctors prescription, at a price that's affordable for everyone and anyone. Our success is measured by how much our customers love our products. AcnePro1 is a combination of the best of the best products, and the results are undeniable."



For more information visit http://www.acnepro1.com.



