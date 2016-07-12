Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2016 --Acres, an inspired new way to invest in real estate, is being introduced to the public via a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $25,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring the Acres App to market. Everyone knows how lucrative investing in real estate can be, and now the creative minds at Acres are giving members a brand new way to build their own real estate empire with the world's first mobile land bank. The Acres app is easy to use and gives investors the opportunity to get into real estate for as little as $5. A member simply deposits cash into microacres to start building their real estate empire every month via automated purchases. They then get rewarded monthly with more microacres, and can withdraw their investment at any time in the form of cash or a land deed.



Acres makes "land banking as easy as clicking a button". The investor no longer needs to spend valuable time finding and negotiating a land deal because Acres does all of the leg work for them. They will find the land, make the deal, and manage the investment until the member decides to sell and take the cash, or withdraw a deed. The process is broken down into three simple steps: deposit money by purchasing Microacres, earn more Microacres each month, and withdraw your cash or land deed. The creators state, "Acres makes it possible to earn more than the interest at a bank with less volatility than the stock market. It's a perfect additional tool to your mobile app financial life, and fits in perfectly if you're using Betterment, WiseBanyan, or Acorns already. Forget depositing all your money into a savings account at your bank. Acres makes it possible to do land banking at an affordable level for everyone!"



The team at Acres has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their mobile land banking App. They are now ready to begin the process of bringing the Acres App to market which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. The Acres team has a projected Beta Testing date of September 2016, which should give them sufficient time to iron out any possible bugs before their full launch in December 2016. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering campaign supporters the amazing opportunity to pre-order various amounts of microacres at different membership levels, and at a substantial discount. They are even rewarding campaign supporters with bonus microacres simply for being early supporters.



Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About Acres

Acres is the brainchild of founder Adam Link who describes himself as a serial entrepreneur, having co-founded three companies, including a fintech company. He is an angel investor in a number of tech-focused start-ups as well as a landlord and land owner. He uses his background in finance and programming to bring the Acres App to life.



To learn more about the Acres crowdfunding project Click Here.



To contact via email write to Adam Link at: adam.link@shryerlane.com



To learn more about the team of specialists at Smart Crowdfunding Click Here.