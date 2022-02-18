Acrymax Unveils New Logo and Tagline

Media, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2022 --Acrymax, a coating manufacturer specializing in elastomeric materials, is thrilled to announce a major rebranding to reflect its commitment to a legacy of performance.



2022 will be a big year for Acrymax. It is their 71st year in business, and several changes have transpired; the reveal of a modernized logo and an updated tagline—Flexible Coatings - Engineered Solutions. The new branding reinforces the company's mission statement and history and emphasizes how they 'engineer' their coating systems to provide high-performance solutions for every customer.



Acrymax is a third-generation family business based on an unwavering commitment to quality. Established in 1951, Acrymax, originally Chemical Coatings & Engineering Co., was founded by a clever young man named Karl Bennung. Equipped with a degree in Chemical Engineering and a fascination with the emerging technologies of synthetic rubbers, the Acrymax that we know today was born.



"Being in business for over 70 years means we have seen quite a few changes. This includes changing our name from Chemical Coatings & Engineering Co. Inc. in 1951 to Acrymax Technologies Inc. in 1994," said Scott Bennung, President of Acrymax.



Now entering our 71st year, we wanted to update and modernize our logo and simplify our tag line. For the logo, it was an absolute necessity that this update continues to convey our pride in being an American manufacturing company. For the tagline, we wanted to clearly communicate what we do. Flexible Coatings. Engineered Solutions. We think we satisfied both requirements and look forward to rolling out our new brand in the coming weeks. New branding but with the same enduring commitment to quality that my father established way back in 1951 when he founded the company," stated Bennung.



After over seventy years of business, Acrymax continues to formulate and market protective solutions through an ever-changing industry. Because of the company's steadfastness, they have adapted to the latest technologies and currently serve the construction, aerospace, marine, and industrial coatings markets, and have become highly respected in the industry.



"Representing the third generation of my family in our growing business is a very rewarding experience," said Eric Bennung. "The legacy of performance our company has established for our flexible elastomeric coatings is quite impressive. Acrymax products protect some of the most iconic buildings in the country, but the construction industry is only one market we serve. One of our points of pride is to be a supplier to the US space program, including the current Artemis program that will take America back to the moon. As our lead engineer, I look forward to a bright future for Acrymax and continuing the innovation in coating technology for which we are known."



With a mission statement that dates back to 1951 and is still relevant today, Acrymax is excited to continually provide innovative solutions, sustainable products and practices, and exceptional customer service to every working relationship. By land, sea, and space, Acrymax is eager to see what its future holds.



About Acrymax

Since 1951, Acrymax Technologies Inc., has been formulating, manufacturing, and marketing protective coating systems and fluid applied roofing systems for customers across markets, including construction, roofing, historic preservation, OEM, aerospace, marine, and corrosion control. From superior roof coatings that outperform in even the harshest environments to aerospace coatings engineered for NASA, Acrymax will continue to strive to be the absolute best for its customers. For more information, visit http://www.acrymax.com/.