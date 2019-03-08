ACT Completes Impressive Field Project for U.S. Army Facility

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2019 --Air Cleaning Technologies (ACT) is an HVAC contracting company that has developed a sparkling reputation over the years. They are centered in Sterling, Virginia, so they are well positioned to serve the greater Washington, D.C. area. Because of this geographic location, they are often called upon by research groups and military facility managers to address sensitive, complicated tasks.



This company completed a very impressive project recently, and it is generating a lot of attention within the industry. When Dewberry & Davis Engineering needed an HVAC contractor to complete a large scale field project for the United States Army Adelphi Research Laboratory, they knew exactly who to contact. They offered the project to Air Cleaning Technologies, and the company was up to the challenge.



They installed a 50,000 CFM air handling unit at the facility, and the finished result is truly amazing. The new unit was necessary because the one that had been in use was worn out after doing its job for nearly half a century. This field erected system includes fan inlet isolation dampers, an HW coil-steam humidifier, a state of the art air blender, MERV-10 pre-filters and MERV-15 filters, dual direct drive fans, and CW coils with a racking system.



In addition to the above, there are some other notable component choices. They used aluminum interior and exterior liners along their three-inch foam injected, 100 percent thermal break R-20 casing. After rigid testing, the system was put into operation, and it is functioning with impeccable precision.



Though this was a very complicated assignment, they were able to complete it in an efficient manner to minimize downtime. The United States Army Adelphi Research Laboratory air handling unit project is certainly an attention getting example of the work that is done by the professionals at Air Cleaning Technologies.



Their offerings are comprehensive in nature, because they have a number of divisions. One them is their chemical biological and radiation (CBR) filtration and ventilation division. They also maintain a division that is dedicated to air filtration and HVAC systems, including equipment sales, installations, and renovations. Another ACT division is tightly focused on environmental services.



This company is definitely a strong partner for government facilities and research laboratories in their area. They have proven that no job is too large or complicated for their team of HVAC specialists.



