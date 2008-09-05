ACT Student Signs with CAM Talent Agency

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2008 -- ACT student Lou Wegner is currently auditioning for three film/TV projects, and he certainly has more than a good chance of landing a role.



According to the ACT staff, Wegner is an outstanding student and dedicated to his craft. "When I was 2 1/2 years old my mom took me to the 20th anniversary of Star Wars on the big screen. I have acted out and wanted to be Jedi ever since. As long as I can remember, I have always wanted to be an actor," said Wegner.



"My goals for this year are to continue ACT classes this fall, participate in local children's theater, as well as travel to Los Angeles to meet with casting people for callbacks and to work in a major project -- preferably a movie," says the young actor.



When asked about his first audition, Wegner said, "I was very nervous, but my ACT instructors, like Susan Martin, helped immensely in preparing me for the experience."



Wegner has been signed by CAM Talent Agency. CAM Talent was the first agency in it's region to establish a second office to serve the growing demand for Top Talent. Their Columbus and Cincinnati offices coordinate their auditions by drawing local and additional exclusive talent from Indianapolis, Toledo, Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Lexington. This provides clients with a greater selection of skilled performers who show a wider range of character knowledge, ear prompter proficiency, a strong variety of voice talent and engaging resumes of on/off camera time.



Direct contact with writers, directors and producers enable the staff at CAM to provide accurate script detail to the talent so that our client gets the BEST audition possible. Both CAM offices maintain full audition facilities. Wegner will be well prepared by ACT for his upcoming auditions and CAM Talent Agents will make sure he is called for roles that fit his ability and age.

