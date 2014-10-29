Actinium Announces Collaboration with Albert Einstein College of Medicine on New Actinium Program

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University, a research-intensive medical school in Bronx, NY, started development of an antibody construct labeled with actinium 225 using a novel technology that potentially allows for the expansion of use of the Company’s proprietary platform, and enables further manufacturing improvements of alpha therapy technology based drug candidates. The first antibody to be labeled using the new technology has potential to be broadly used in the field of hematology/oncology. Preclinical studies of the new technology have demonstrated significant improvements in product’s manufacturing while maintaining biological integrity and properties of labeled antibodies.



In addition to making the manufacturing process more time and cost efficient, the new technology allows for a greater versatility in adjusting the final constructs to various clinical situations. Clinical trials of drug candidates based on alpha emitting isotopes have already demonstrated significant efficacy with minimal side effects in blood borne cancers, in metastases of solid cancers, and in residual disease in solid cancers post-surgery.



“Adding even more possibilities to our already versatile platform further expands the reach of our technology,” said Kaushik Dave, Actinium’s President and CEO. “As we move ahead, we expect to be able to focus on more antigens, including those that have been considered too difficult to target until now.”



Pending successful results of the preclinical work at Einstein, collaborating parties intend to continue development in clinical trials.



About Actinium 225

Actinium-225 decays by giving off high-energy alpha particles, which kill cancer cells. When actinium decays, it produces a series of daughter atoms, each of which gives off its own alpha particle, increasing the chances that the cancer cell will be destroyed. The technology was first demonstrated by Dr. David Scheinberg at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (http://www.actiniumpharma.com) is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. Actinium's targeted radiotherapy is based on its proprietary delivery platform for the therapeutic utilization of alpha-emitting actinium-225 and bismuth-213 and certain beta emitting radiopharmaceuticals in conjunction with monoclonal antibodies. The Company's lead radiopharmaceutical Iomab™-B will be used in preparing patients for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The Company is preparing a single, pivotal, multicenter Phase 3 clinical study of Iomab™-B in refractory and relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 with a primary endpoint of durable complete remission. The Company's second program, Actimab-A, is continuing its clinical development in a Phase 1/2 trial for newly diagnosed AML patients over the age of 60 in a single-arm multicenter trial.



