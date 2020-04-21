Actionable Science Achieves SOC 2 Compliance Demonstrating Commitment to Customers for Security and Confidentiality

San Ramon, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2020 --Actionable Science, a company providing enterprise-grade conversational AI Virtual Assistants for auto-resolution of enterprise service desk issues, today announced its successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance audit. This successful certification allows Actionable Science to reassure clients that the company is continuously monitoring its security procedures and investing in critical compliance initiatives.



"We are in a world where companies are ever more reliant on cloud-based systems and partners to help manage their operations, and security is a significant concern. We are committed to implementing controls that will reassure our Clients that their compliance is a high priority for us as it is for them," said Co-Founder and COO Manish Sharma.



Most enterprise customers request the company's SOC 2 report as a condition of doing business. The SOC 2 audit demonstrates that Actionable Science securely manages customer data to protect the interests and privacy of its clients. The certification further validates the company's implementation of privacy, security and regulatory controls that SaaS platforms should follow when handling the data that they manage. These controls assure clients that privacy and security are of prime importance.



Subodh Dhiman, Product Center Head said, "The SOC 2 certification is a crucial achievement for us as it shows that Actionable Science meets the gold standard for protecting the information which our clients entrust us with. The SOC 2 certification ensures that our Clients can be even more confident of the controls and processes in place to maintain the security, availability, and confidentiality of their information."



Within the SOC 2 verification, Actionable Science is focused on the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy criteria. The company completed the audit certification, working with an independent auditor against the criteria set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).



About Actionable Science

Actionable Science (www.actionable.science.com), headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, develops artificial intelligence-powered fully digital virtual assistants that provide personalized first-level support for key enterprise functions such as IT and Human Resources service desk and Customer Service operations. Actionable Science makes it easy for businesses to leverage artificial intelligence powered Virtual Assistants to improve productivity, enhance customer experiences, increase employee satisfaction and lower costs. Actionable Science is a member of the Microsoft Partner Network and is compliant with GDPR.



For more information, contact:

Manish Sharma

(510) 396-5652

manish.sharma@actionable-science.com