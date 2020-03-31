Actionable Science Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

San Ramon, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2020 --Actionable Science, a company providing enterprise grade conversational AI Virtual Assistants for auto-resolution of enterprise service desk issues, today announced the availability of their SaaS-based products in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Actionable Science customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.



Retailers are now able to improve storefront and corporate productivity & efficiency by supporting internal and external customers anytime, anywhere, on any device and using any channel (like Microsoft Teams). They can converse in multiple languages using Microsoft's natural language processing (NLP). Actionable Science's Enterprise Virtual Assistant suite of products can auto-resolve issues ranging using:

- Knowledge Management: Bite Sized and contextual answers to range of questions from product to pricing to policy, with AI driven self-learning approach to keep improving auto-resolution

- Task Management: Automate repetitive tasks using business rules and flows

- Process Orchestration: Automate complex processes like onboard/deboard a retail associate.

- Case Management: Live-Chat with expert help for faster resolution through auto-ticketing.

- Micro-Learning: Simplified hiring and onboarding process with on-demand micro training for enhanced productivity.



"We are honored to collaborate with Microsoft and be part of this unique retail offering. We help our retail customers enhance internal customer experience by conversationally assisting storefront and corporate employees gain productivity and the service desk teams be more efficient by auto-resolution of repetitive queries, tasks and processes. Our products are fully integrated with Microsoft billing and licensing, making our AI-powered Enterprise Virtual Assistants easily available to all Microsoft Azure customers worldwide," said Kumar V.S, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Actionable Science, Inc.



Sahir Anand, Principal/Category Lead- Retail & CPG, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Actionable Science's reach more customers and markets."



The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with Microsoft partners who have developed such ready to use solutions.



About Actionable Science

Actionable Science (https://www.actionable.science), head quartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, develops artificial intelligence-powered fully digital virtual assistants that provide personalized first-level support for key enterprise functions such as IT and Human Resources service desk and Customer Service operations. Actionable Science makes it easy for businesses to leverage artificial intelligence powered Virtual Assistants to improve productivity, enhance customer experiences, increase employee satisfaction and lower costs. Actionable Science is a member of the Microsoft Partner Network and is focused on security and privacy through SOC 2 certification and is compliant with GDPR.



Get this Solution Now on the Azure Marketplace at https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/actionablescienceinc.virtual-assistant-retail-employees?tab=Overview