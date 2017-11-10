ActiPotens Could Be a Good Decision for Men with Prostate Problems

New Rochelle, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2017 --ActiPotens belongs to the group of natural supplements for prostate health. These supplements are designed to improve the overall health of the prostate gland, and also to decrease the risk of the development of prostate disorders.



ActiPotens full list of ingredients include:



Lycopene - one of the most powerful antioxidants in the world. It plays a role in preventing and slowing several types of cancer.



Sharpleaf Galangal Fruit - it has analgesic (relieving pain) properties, and it may also help reduce bacterial infections.



Raspberry - rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber, this fruit strengthens the immune system, and prevents infections and cancer.



Euryale ferox - rich in protein, this plant reduces inflammation, detoxifies the spleen, has beneficial effects on kidneys, and also acts as aphrodisiac.



Papaya - improves immunity, has anti-inflammatory effects, prevents infections and has anticancer properties.



Yam - a good source of Vitamin B6, Yam improves blood flow in the body, and is a good source of antioxidants.



Cinnamon - is a high source of antioxidants, has anti-inflammatory properties, fights infections and may help lowering cancer risk.



Oysters - a very impressive source of iron, it improves blood circulation, boosts immune function, and acts as aphrodisiac.



Lotus Seeds - have astringent properties that have beneficial effect to the kidneys, helping to restore vital energy within the body. The seeds are also used to treat some sexual conditions



Polygonatum sibiricum - it has antibacterial and antifungal properties. The plant aslo lowers the blood pressure and prevents atherosclerosis.



Actipotens works in two directions - it normalizes the work of the prostate, and improves erectile function. The product will be released for sale within days - first in Europe, later - in Asia and South America.