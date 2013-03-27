Active Runners : (OTCQB :FNMA), (NYSE : HPQ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2013 --Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB: FNMA) traded at $ 0.775 in the last session, which is -0.055 (-6.61%). The stock has a Range of 0.72 - 0.87. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 0.20 - 1.47 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 897.63M. The stock traded a volume of 28.36M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 22.67M.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the United States Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, where mortgage-related assets are purchased and sold.



Find out where FNMA could be headed here:



http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE: HPQ) recently announced that the HP board of directors has authorized a 10 percent increase in the amount of its regular quarterly dividend, to $0.1452 per share.



The increase in the amount of the dividend will be effective when the HP board of directors declares HP's next dividend, which is expected to occur in May. The company's previously announced dividend payable on April 3, 2013, for stockholders of record on March 13, 2013, will not be increased and will remain at $0.132 per share.



HP has approximately 2 billion shares of common stock outstanding.



Find out more on HPQ here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=HPQ



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009