Active Runners: (OTCQB: REDG), (NASDAQ: MU)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2013 --Red Giant Entertainment, Inc. (OTCQB: REDG) began actively pre-selling advertising space in their upcoming revolutionary new print comic book line.



"We've been putting all of the pieces in place for quite some time, and the time is right to begin with our ad sales," explained Red Giant COO David Campiti. "Our goal is to reach new audiences with our books. We've already achieved that online, but pulp publications are still a key component in the hearts and minds of so many. Traditional print comics are a true American invention, and there's still room for innovation in the medium."



Key to this massive circulation is that each title will be distributed freely to readers.



Find out where REDG could be headed here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=REDG



Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.



Micron Technology, Inc., is a global manufacturer and marketer of semiconductor devices, principally NAND Flash, DRAM and NOR Flash memory, as well as other memory technologies, packaging solutions and semiconductor systems for use in computing, consumer, networking, automotive, industrial, embedded and mobile products. In addition, the Company manufactures semiconductor components for CMOS images sensors and other semiconductor products. The Company operates in four segments: NAND Solutions Group (NSG), DRAM Solutions Group (DSG), Wireless Solutions Group (WSG) and Embedded Solutions Group (ESG).



Find out more on MU by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MU



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:



Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009