Active Stocks in the Latest Trading Session: (NYSE:EXM), (NASDAQ:ECYT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2013 --Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (NYSE:EXM) announced its preliminary unaudited financial highlights for the second half and year ended December 31, 2012.



For the second half of 2012, Excel reported voyage revenues of $114.8 million compared to voyage revenues of $164.2 million for the same period in 2011.



Adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2012 was $28.4 million compared to $70.8 million for the second half of 2011, a decrease of approximately 59.9%.



For the year ended December 31, 2012, Excel reported voyage revenues of $242.0 million compared to voyage revenues of $353.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2011.



Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $68.4 million compared to $162.8 million for the respective year of 2011, a decrease of approximately 58%.



Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) traded at $ 12.45 in the last session, which is +0.50 (4.18%). The stock has a Range of 12.25 - 12.75. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 3.73 - 12.75 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 445.52M. The stock traded a volume of 1.32M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 212,765.00.



Endocyte is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. Endocyte uses its proprietary technology to create novel SMDCs and companion imaging diagnostics for personalized targeted therapies.



The company's SMDCs actively target receptors that are over-expressed on diseased cells, relative to healthy cells. This targeted approach is designed to enable the treatment of patients with highly active drugs at greater doses, delivered more frequently and over longer periods of time than would be possible with the untargeted drug alone.



