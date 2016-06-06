ActiveLife Social Media Platform a GameChanger for Fitness Enthusiasts and Businesses

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --The launch of a new social media platform for fitness enthusiasts is poised to revolutionize the ways in which businesses and consumers approach exercise. ActiveLife (AcLif) will bring together the diverse aspects of fitness, exercise and sporting activity in a way never seen before.



As anyone interested in fitness will know, there are hundreds of social media apps and platforms aimed at tracking the progress of our exercise regimes, each of which tends to focus on one specific discipline. Now, increasing numbers of consumers are growing dissatisfied with the options available to them and are finding that none are able to truly reflect the varied nature of an active lifestyle.



While applications such as MapMyRide, RunKeeper and Suunto perform well in their respective activities, AcLif employs a raft of its own apps – such as VeloPal and RunPal – which fit into the social platform's structure. By pulling different aspects of exercise together, the platform will create a far more comprehensive and satisfying experience for customers.



More than 100,000 users who have joined the platform in its beta-testing phase seem to agree, and momentum is building thanks to word of mouth and social shares.



But the benefit that AcLif provides to the consumer represents only half of what this revolutionary social network can offer. Businesses are finding it increasingly difficult to reach their target audience, as increasing numbers of prospective customers are being turned off by the experience offered to them by social media. AcLif will reverse this trend and provide an unprecedented, all-encompassing platform to connect businesses and their products to the consumers that need them.



About AcLif

AcLif will offer a hub within which users can communicate, share goals and advice, and support one another quickly and easily. Additionally, users can enjoy a unified platform to promote events and raise awareness for various causes. The apps will also give the platform a detailed picture of the interests and fitness levels of individuals, enabling the delivery of relevant content which each user will value.



This type of intuitive connectivity has never been achieved before in the history of social media and the fitness industry. While AcLif's predecessors were atomized and divided, the launch of this new platform represents a step towards a more unified and complete user experience.



The platform's developers are now in the process of raising the $720,000 necessary to bring the project to completion and to attract a million users in as little time as possible. For information on how you can get involved and experience the benefits of this handy platform, take a look at the contact information below.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.