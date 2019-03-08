ActivePuzzle Becomes Kickstarter's Project We Love

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2019 --Today, Kickstarter announced ActivePuzzle, a game for building robots out of puzzles, to be a Project We Love. Kickstarter approve only limited number of projects as Project We Love, and ActivePuzzle was selected due to its innovative method for learning robotics.



ActivePuzzle is a game for building robots out of puzzles. No coding, No screens. Simply snap puzzle blocks to each other to form robots. Its simplicity and intuitiveness make ActivePuzzle a great platform for invention and innovation.



The ActivePuzzle game contains puzzle blocks with each block implementing a certain function: The battery block supplies electric power, the proximity sensor "sees" objects, the motor can drive wheels, etc.



Rather than teaching kids the robotics language, ActivePuzzle lets them learn robotics in their own language. And the very first language they learn even before they start talking is... Puzzles!