ActivePuzzle's Last 24 Hours on Kickstarter

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2019 --The ActivePuzzle game is getting into its last 24 hours crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The Tel Aviv based startup which develops innovative edutainment products raised on Kickstarter over 330% of its goal.



ActivePuzzle announced earlier this week a new adapter for interfacing the LegoTM bricks. The new adapter can be connected to both puzzles and LegoTM bricks.



As part of its ongoing Kickstarter campaign, ActivePuzzle announced a goal stretching, declaring that upon reaching $75,000 it will provide two such adapters with each set. According to the ActivePuzzle creators, the new adapter is expected to be very useful for users in combining puzzle robots with the so common LegoTM bricks.



The ActivePuzzle game is based on expressing technology ideas using puzzles, which makes ActivePuzzle the simplest robot building game. The game doesn't rely on coding or computer screens — simply snapping puzzle pieces together forms robots, hence making ActivePuzzle a great platform for invention and innovation.



Benefits of ActivePuzzle:



- Improves STEM skills (science, technology, engineering and math) while playing

- Develops computational thinking, along with logic and problem-solving skills

- Develops spatial cognition capabilities

- Encourages creativity and innovation

- A really fun game to all family!



For more info, visit www.activepuzzle.com.