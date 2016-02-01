Activewear Design Consultant Celebrates with the Limited Retail Chain to Fortify Women in Leadership

Glen Ridge, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2016 --Leading Activewear Design Consultant Barbara Clarke Ruiz lauds female empowerment in "The New Look of Leadership" campaign. Launched by The Limited retail stores in early September, the campaign characterizes what it means to be a dynamic female leader. Typifying what strength in leadership looks like, Ruiz is one of 60 professional women who enjoy hard-won success in their field.



With a client roster that includes Nike, Adidas, Fila and New Balance, as well as Speedo, Hanes, Jockey, Asics, and Disney the design powerhouse comes to the project well-equipped. Having been the Design Director for Walmart's six activewear divisions, which grossed close to $750M dollars per season, Ruiz takes the field. To that end, she is also currently the Design Director for Eleven By Venus. She has the honor of designing along side the tennis icon, Venus Williams.



By linking arms with The Limited, Ruiz will be a part of an effort seen in more than 200 stores nationwide, on TheLimited.com, in direct marketing and social media. No stranger to media coverage, Ruiz' designs have regularly been featured in widely-read publications. These magazines include In Style, Sports Illustrated, Shape, Elle, Jet, and Town and Country among numerous others.



In a blog post found on BCSWIRL.com Ruiz says, "'The New Look of Leadership' redefines what it means to be a leader today, and honors women who stand out, speak up and push boundaries in their everyday lives." The design consultant goes on to say, "It's an honor to be named among amazing women like Levo's Tiffany Dufu, motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein and business strategy coach, Cyndie Spiegel. I am in remarkable company."



In keeping with female empowerment, regardless of age, Ruiz has also created a tween brand with her 17-year-old daughter. Fortune Girls is a multi-media entertainment company focused on encouraging girls to discover their own unique gifts and talents. Multi-cultural in its reach the brand includes web, animated shorts, apps, e-books, music, and licensing opportunities. During its six-month Beta launch, Fortune Girls reached over 3 million girls and enjoyed a successful initiative with the Girls Scouts of America.



For more information visit http://BCSWIRL.com. To view a video about The Limited campaign visit https://www.youtube.com/user/TheLimitedStores.



