Activity & Tour Booking Engine TripShock.com Ranks 173 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

TripShock.com, the leading online activity and tour booking service in the U.S. Gulf Coast region, has ranked 173rd on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest ­growing private companies nationwide. The annual list represents a large portion of America's top privately owned businesses, and has contributed to the early success of household names including Yelp, Pandora, Newegg, and SNAP Fitness.



2014 marked a year of unprecedented growth and expansion for TripShock. Annual sales totaling 2.4 million dollars resulted in a tremendous 2,386% growth since 2011. Greg Fisher, TripShock's Co­Founder and CEO, attributed the rapid growth to a hard­working and dedicated staff. "I trust every member of the TripShock team to execute his or her job with boundless integrity and care," said Fisher, "high marks in customer satisfaction have played a pivotal role in our past success, and will continue to pave the way for future growth and expansion."



Inc. is a publication at the forefront of American business growth and innovation. The magazine, founded in 1979, originally tracked only the top 500 growing companies in the nation, moving to 5000 to account for a broadening entrepreneurial landscape. Placed 173 out of 5000, TripShock has bestowed upon itself the immense honor of inclusion in the Inc. 500/5000. Members of the top 10% secure an invitation to the annual Inc. 500/5000 conference and awards ceremony where honorees will meet list alumni, and enjoy featured speakers. In the past, well ­known business people and political figures including Bill Clinton, Martha Stewart, and Scott Cook have attended and/or spoke at the event.



Fisher has no doubts about the future of his young company. A newly minted deal with 30a.com, as well as developing partnerships with tour and lodging providers across the Gulf Coast and beyond, have set TripShock on a path for sustained growth. Asked how his company will experience the same success moving into 2016, the CEO had this to say: "We work hard to foster meaningful relationships on a day­to­day basis, and are willing to take the risks associated with big gains. I predict 2016 will exceed expectations as we grow our client and customer base in new and exciting destination markets."



About TripShock.com

Located in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, TripShock.com is the #1 online activity and tour booking service on the Gulf Coast. Founded in 2009, TripShock has grown from a single tour provider to over 130 tour and lodging providers across the Gulf Coast region. Customers nationwide trust TripShock to assist in vacation planning in popular destinations including New Orleans, Destin, and Panama City Beach.