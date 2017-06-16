Actor Hill Harper Launches New Skincare Line That Could Save Your Life

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2017 --Hill Harper is best known as an actor, but he recently stepped into launching his own beauty products. The Harvard Law School graduate has been seen in some of your favorite shows including Homeland, CSI: NY, The Sopranos, and Limitless to name a few. Harper also is the host of HLN's newest primetime series called How It Really Happened with Hill Harper, which takes a closer look at unsolved cases, mysteries and celebrity trials. Though his schedule may be busy, a medical scare gave Harper the idea to create a skincare line that offers more than a pretty package. MillionaireMatch got the scoop on this amazing product.



In 2010, Harper was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. "I was shooting a movie in Atlanta with Tyler Perry, and I woke up one morning and I couldn't swallow," Harper recalls. He was lucky enough to know a doctor who was also friend in Atlanta. He made a call, and soon found himself under his care. A week and a few tests later, Harper found out he had cancer. His father had also been diagnosed with the same condition and has since passed away. This pushed Harper to take a closer look at his health. In addition, President Obama had appointed him to be on the President's Cancer Panel.



"You don't want to put aluminum on your body," Harper said. "Everything that we put on our skin gets absorbed into the body. Most of the things that we put on our bodies have aluminum, sulfate, and parabens which are damaging to the liver," he explained. As he took his health more seriously, he purchased natural products that left all the bad ingredients out. Harper took notice that those products also cost a pretty penny. "I realized there were no affordable all-natural products," he said. The products would cost him $40-$100 an item. He didn't think that was fair to those who want to prevent toxins, but couldn't afford to spend that kind of money. "If your liver is weighed down by what you put in it, it can't detoxify," he said. As a result, he started a men's and women's skincare line: JUA Essentials for women and H2L for men.



JUA Essentials, which means "sun" in Swahili, can be purchased as a subscription box at just $58 to start and $29 every other month for refills. The kit includes Nourishing Body Wash, Smoothing Shampoo, Restoring Conditioner, After-Shower Hydrating Oil, and Invigorating Body Lotion. Just in case you want to try one or two items, you can purchase them individually with the option to receive refills automatically. H2L includes a 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioning Cleanse. The products are made with baobab oil, natural oils, plant extracts and are free of any harsh chemicals.



One can find these products at www.bethearchitect.com. "You can control your life," he said in regard to the name of the website and parent company. Harper added, "Everyone has the capacity to be the architect of their life." What better time than now to start a new skincare regimen? Head over to their site for more information, and to be part of the movement.