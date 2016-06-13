Actor Richard Kind Emcees Benefit for Group for the East End

Southold, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --On Saturday, June 18, 2016 over 250 guests will gather at The Bridge in Bridgehampton to help raise much-needed funds for the East End environment. The focus of this year's fundraising is the state of water quality in the region.



Guests will be dazzled by spectacular sunset views of Peconic Bay, they'll sip specialty cocktails and an assortment of delectable wines from nearby Wölffer Estate Vineyard. While strolling around the hilltop clubhouse by architect Roger Ferris, they'll nosh on hors d'oeuvres and bid on items in the exclusive auction, which includes items such as a Butterfield & Robinson bike tour through Portugal, Italian hand-crafted Bomber skis and tickets to the Tony-Award winning hit, Hamilton. Once the sun goes down, a scrumptious dinner prepared by The Bridge will be served, and then internationally renowned DJ Sam French will spin his irresistible tunes and get everyone dancing under the stars!



A limited number of tickets still remain at http://www.groupfortheeastend.org/events/summer-benefit/.



WHAT: Benefit for Group for the East End (strolling dinner, auction & dancing)



WHO: Organization - Group for the East End

Emcee – Richard Kind

Hosts – Stéphane Samuel & Robert M. Rubin

Co-Chairs – Katherine & Marco Birch, Elaine Crocker, Graciela & Munir Dauhajre, Grace Koo & Kerry Heffernan, Genevieve & Rob Lynch, Robbianne Mackin & Dave Jasper, Susan Abdalla & Peter Stern, Kim White & Kurt Wolfgruber and Donna Winston.



WHEN: June 18, 2016, 6:30pm – 11:30pm

Call time for press – 6:30pm



WHERE: The Bridge

1180 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton, NY 11932



About Group for the East End

Since 1972, Group for the East End has served as eastern Long Island's full-time professional advocate for conservation. The Group is widely recognized and respected for its work to protect the East End environment by advancing realistic solutions to complex problems, mobilizing informed citizens, educating the next generation of leaders, and challenging irresponsible development that impacts quality of life and community character.



For more information on Swing into Summer at the Bridge or Group for the East End, visit: GroupfortheEastEnd.org