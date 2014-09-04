Acupuncture and Alternative Healthcare Practice Describes Procedures for New Patients

Vernon, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --Acupuncture and Alternative Healthcare in Vernon, Connecticut has broken down the basic theories, techniques and goals of acupuncture for new patients seeking treatment who may be unfamiliar with the practice and how it benefits the body. Acupuncture is an ancient practice that has evolved over time into a fully- established, researched and vetted holistic health care system. This form of medical treatment and its practitioners use noninvasive treatment methods in assisting millions of patients achieve their wellness goals in a healthy, lasting and beneficial way. Scientifically, acupuncture promotes the natural healing processes and functions of the body, enhancing recuperative power, immune system effectiveness, emotional health and overall well-being. Acupuncture is safe, painless and effective without the use of toxic chemicals, medication or invasive surgeries or scoping.



The basis of acupuncture is the understanding and relationship of Qi to the body’s optimal wellness. The philosophy of Qi (pronounced “chee”), is built on the organic vital energy that flows throughout the body. This energy animates the body and its functions, enabling it to protect itself from various illnesses, conditions, diseases and pains. It is believed that a body’s overall wellness and health is directly affected by the proper quantity, balance, quality and flow of Qi throughout its systems, pathways and structures. The conduits through which Qi travels around the body are called meridians. Each person has 14 main meridians in their body. Each meridian has a direct connection to a specific organ or gland. These meridians serve to transport the energy and vitality present in Qi to the structures of the body responsible for its health and optimal functionality.



When Qi is stifled or blocked in one meridian, the flow of Qi is disrupted throughout the body, decreasing functionality and wellness. Blockage of Qi current can be detrimental to overall health, reducing nourishment necessary to organs and glands. The causes of these blockages and disruptions are various, including physical and emotional trauma, stress, a sedentary lifestyle, accidents or injury, seasonal changes and poor nutrition. It is possible for normal disruptions in Qi to be attended by the body’s natural healing functions. Often the body recovers on its own, returning itself to an optimal, normal healthy balance. Sometimes blockages can become excessive or extended for long periods of time, leading to long-term adverse effects and decreasing wellness. This is where acupuncture comes in. Once Qi imbalances are identified, the trained acupuncturist places very fine, sterile needles along the proper meridians at very specific points that correspond to the blockages. This process is entirely safe and painless, serving to clear Qi obstructions and restore balance. Once complete, Qi once again moves naturally throughout the body and wellness and functionality is restored. To learn more, visit Acupuncture and Alternative Healthcare at http://www.ctpainclinic.com.