Acuswedemat Seeks Indiegogo Funding for the Global Launch of Their Acupressure Mat

In today's irregular lifestyle most of the people frequently suffer from neck pain, stress, lack of sleep, fatigue, sore muscles or headaches. Acuswedemat is a therapeutic tool that has been tried and tested as an effective, simple, and safe way to receive sustained relief from these ailments.



The human body comprises of its own pain relief hormones named endorphins and oxytocin. The makers of Acuswedemat claim that it is possible to reenergize and stimulate the release of these two hormones just by lying down and relaxing on an Acuswedemat. As a result, Acuswedemat relieves pain, provides comfort to aching, relieves stress, and promotes an overall physical and mental well-being. Some other notable benefits include better sleep, increased energy levels, relief from migraine headaches, immune system activation, relief from colds, flu and asthma, and improved metabolism and digestion.



Working in tandem with a renowned Swedish design agency, Acuswedemat has come with an innovatively designed product. Each set includes one acupressure mat and one practical bag. This ergonomically designed product is easy to clean and eco-friendly.



Acuswedemat has already made an excellent start in the Swedish market. "Acuswedemat is fantastic! It covers not just the back but also the neck and bottom and its much more intense than other acupressure mats i´ve used. It´s actually rather addictive and it make´s me wind down and relax before going to sleep", says Jeanna Högberg, Professional & International Dressage rider and member of the Swedish National Dressage Squad.



The Acuswedemat team has recently launched an Indiegogo campaign with the funding goal of $6,000. This fund will be used as a phase one to launch the Acuswedemat worldwide. Their funding budget covers the first order at the factory, making advertising, spreading it on social media, visiting relevant trade fairs, and do all there has to be done to get this amazing product out on the market. They also want to conduct a more thorough heat camera study.



About Acuswedemat

Acuswedemat is a Swedish-designed acupressure mat which is the result of a combination of classical acupressure and Swedish innovation. Acuswedemat is more ergonomically designed, hygienic and environmentally friendly. The acupressure mat is used both for training and relaxation and is easy to carry while traveling. Acupressure mats have been clinically tested in Sweden.