Acutely Hires Verizon Senior Data Scientist

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2018 --Acutely, a leading restaurant site selection technology, announced today that it has hired Moises Arturo Diaz Tomas as a Senior Data Scientist.



"I'm very excited to work for Acutely and deliver value using my passion for technology. Humans are never in calm, they want to grow, they are always looking for innovation and I really enjoy helping people to innovate, to make decisions using technology and grow together."



Moises joins the team with a background as one of the leading Data Scientists in South America. Having received his degree in Engineering Informatics from the Universidad Nacional José Faustino Sánchez Carrión; Moises embarked on a career as a leader in data science and artificial intelligence.



Bringing over 10 years of experience in analysis, design, development and implementation of IT Solutions and Services; Moises most recently worked for Verizon Wireless as a Data Scientist, Tech Leader. Moises is thrilled to bring his background and extensive experience to Acutely's clients.



"We are thrilled to add someone with the experience and talent that Moises brings to Acutely. His expertise will play a vital role in our growth and helping our clients make these important decisions." Mathew Focht, CEO.



