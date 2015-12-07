Ad Executive Creates World's First Smart, Blind-Matching Job Site Siftly

Venice, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2015 --Today, veteran strategist and SVP of Strategic Planning at INNOCEAN USA, Frank Striefler, has officially launched a new recruitment tool for the advertising industry – Siftly. As the world's first smart, blind-matching job site, Siftly is reinventing recruitment for the advertising industry at large.



Created by a veteran strategist, Frank Striefler, SVP of Strategic Planning at INNOCEAN USA, Frank understands that advertising has the second highest turnover rate and that the industry requires a designated and specific service designed to streamline talent sourcing.



With over 20 years in the industry, Frank Striefler, became frustrated about how long it took to find qualified candidates while also understanding that candidates often missed out on the perfect jobs. Therefore, Frank reimagined the antiquated and broken recruiting process and created a new service that is faster and smarter. A service that makes job boards a relic of the past. Siftly brings an end to getting spammed with irrelevant leads and unqualified candidates or missed opportunities.



Siftly will only introduce qualified and interesting talent to recruiters within just days – not weeks. The app matches talent and recruiters through five key criteria: role, years of experience, category expertise, location and compensation preference.



Talent will receive a notification immediately when a job that matches their criteria is posted. Talent opt-in to opportunities that interests them, and their information is compiled and sent over to external and internal recruiters within 72 hours.



All information is kept confidential. Agencies and recruiters never receive users' information without their permission. Likewise, the recruiters' information will not be revealed to the users in the first blind matching job site.



For talent, Siftly is free. For recruiters, Siftly is risk-free. Siftly will only charge a flat fee of $300 if at least three qualified; interested candidates (up to 30 total) are submitted to them within three days of posting a job.



Siftly will launch (first exclusively for strategists) with the industry's largest pool of strategic minds – before rolling out to what the founder calls "the other neglected departments" in agencies: Media and Account Management.



"My vision and ambition is to have more people on more short lists faster for jobs they really want. Recruiters can then spend less time on talent sourcing and more time on screening a larger pool of qualified candidates to find the perfect fit." said Striefler.



At launch, agencies including Media Arts Lab, Possible, CP+B and INNOCEAN have pledged to use the service.



More information can be found at http://siftly.com.



